Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Queen Mathilde of Belgium to Visit Armenia in October

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Queen Mathilde of Belgium will pay a working visit to Armenia October 13-15, as an advocate of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“This visit will provide an opportunity to underscore the importance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and establish direct dialogue with numerous stakeholders in Armenian society involved in the fields of innovation, social inclusion, healthcare, education, and environmental protection,” the Royal Palace of Belgium said in a statement.

A visit to the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies is planned.

According to the source, one of the key points of the Queen’s program will be environmental issues. In this context, she will visit the Gegharkunik region and the Lake Sevan area.

The Queen will also learn about the afforestation project implemented by Forest Armenia, which aims to prevent desertification and mitigate the negative effects of climate change.

Her program includes a visit to a kindergarten specializing in supporting children with special educational needs, as well as discussions on the economic and social inclusion of refugees in Armenia.

Queen Mathilde will also hold high-level meetings with Armenian authorities to discuss the country’s priorities for implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and the potential challenges facing the 2030 vision.

This is not Queen Mathilde’s first visit to Armenia. In 2018, she and her husband, King Philippe, and their children, vacationed there.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
