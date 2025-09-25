Queen Mathilde of Belgium to Visit Armenia in October

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Queen Mathilde of Belgium will pay a working visit to Armenia October 13-15, as an advocate of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“This visit will provide an opportunity to underscore the importance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and establish direct dialogue with numerous stakeholders in Armenian society involved in the fields of innovation, social inclusion, healthcare, education, and environmental protection,” the Royal Palace of Belgium said in a statement.

A visit to the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies is planned.

According to the source, one of the key points of the Queen’s program will be environmental issues. In this context, she will visit the Gegharkunik region and the Lake Sevan area.

The Queen will also learn about the afforestation project implemented by Forest Armenia, which aims to prevent desertification and mitigate the negative effects of climate change.

Her program includes a visit to a kindergarten specializing in supporting children with special educational needs, as well as discussions on the economic and social inclusion of refugees in Armenia.