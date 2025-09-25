Nuvo Olive Oil’s Roasted Fall Vegetables with Fig Balsamic and Fused Garlic Oil

LONG BEACH, Calif. — “We are Josh and Nathan Mardigian, two brothers born and raised in Michigan. Back in 2012 we were working regular jobs and decided to visit our parents, who had just retired and were living in Chico, CA. While visiting, we became aware that our family owned a 125-year-old olive orchard in the area but unfortunately no one was taking care of the trees. At one point there was even talk of bulldozing the olive orchard and to sell the land. We knew we had to keep these beautiful trees and olives. We couldn’t let that happen,” they say.

“During that same visit, we met the man who would later mill for us. An Italian Master Miller whose facility was located on a remote property about 40 minutes from our farm. Not only did he learn his craftsmanship the old-fashioned way, on the classic stone mill and vertical press systems, but he expanded his knowledge to state-of-the-art and advanced machinery. With his profound know-how and with our entrepreneurial spirit, we truly believed we could save the olive orchard. We asked our parents to give us a chance and let us keep the orchard. We promised we would pour our heart and souls into saving the trees and would bring high-quality oils to our community. With our first harvest in 2012, Nuvo Olive Oil was born.”

“Nuvo Olive Oil is 100-percent family-owned and cared for. We proudly take immense care of our century’s old olive orchard. Our mission is to bring you the utmost authentic, best quality and tasting Extra Virgin Olive Oils (EVOO) — packed with goodness and full of medicinal like qualities — from our olive farm to your table. Our goal is to provide you with superior and unparalleled olive oil for you to enjoy at an exclusively great price in our online store. We also like to share great recipes made with real olive oil, helpful super-food tips and the latest knowledge about olives and their health benefits. So, follow us on our blog or social media for gifts, recipes and more.”

“Our Extra Virgin Olive Oils (EVOO) are bursting with unique aromas and flavors, due to the abundance of polyphenols/antioxidants primarily beta-carotene, vitamin E, vitamin A, and other omega fatty acids. Our olives are first cold pressed in a vacuum, unrefined, and extracted without the use of chemicals to create some of the highest quality EVOO in the world. We are recipients of Gold Medals for our 2019 and 2018 Early Harvest, our Expert Blend as well as 2 silver medals as we participated at the NYIOCC (one of the largest olive oil competitions in the world) and at the Los Angeles EVOO award show respectively.”

“Nuvo Olive Oil commits itself to a higher standard of excellence by providing Real, Fresh, Extra Healthy, EVOO. Each harvest of Nuvo Olive Oil is tested for a chemical analysis by 2 different 3rd party laboratories. Our production methods yield a certified EVOO. which is very low in oleic acidity and peroxide values. The lower the oleic acidity levels the higher the smoke point and thus the hotter the oil can get for cooking at high temperatures.”