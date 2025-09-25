  TOP STORIES WEEK   39
 

Nuvo Olive Oil’s Roasted Fall Vegetables with Fig Balsamic and Fused Garlic Oil
Christine Vartanian Datian
136
0

LONG BEACH, Calif. — “We are Josh and Nathan Mardigian, two brothers born and raised in Michigan. Back in 2012 we were working regular jobs and decided to visit our parents, who had just retired and were living in Chico, CA. While visiting, we became aware that our family owned a 125-year-old olive orchard in the area but unfortunately no one was taking care of the trees. At one point there was even talk of bulldozing the olive orchard and to sell the land. We knew we had to keep these beautiful trees and olives. We couldn’t let that happen,” they say.

“During that same visit, we met the man who would later mill for us. An Italian Master Miller whose facility was located on a remote property about 40 minutes from our farm. Not only did he learn his craftsmanship the old-fashioned way, on the classic stone mill and vertical press systems, but he expanded his knowledge to state-of-the-art and advanced machinery. With his profound know-how and with our entrepreneurial spirit, we truly believed we could save the olive orchard. We asked our parents to give us a chance and let us keep the orchard. We promised we would pour our heart and souls into saving the trees and would bring high-quality oils to our community. With our first harvest in 2012, Nuvo Olive Oil was born.”

Josh and Nathan Mardigian

“Nuvo Olive Oil is 100-percent family-owned and cared for. We proudly take immense care of our century’s old olive orchard. Our mission is to bring you the utmost authentic, best quality and tasting Extra Virgin Olive Oils (EVOO)  — packed with goodness and full of medicinal like qualities — from our olive farm to your table. Our goal is to provide you with superior and unparalleled olive oil for you to enjoy at an exclusively great price in our online store. We also like to share great recipes made with real olive oil, helpful super-food tips and the latest knowledge about olives and their health benefits. So, follow us on our blog or social media for gifts, recipes and more.”

“Our Extra Virgin Olive Oils (EVOO) are bursting with unique aromas and flavors, due to the abundance of polyphenols/antioxidants primarily beta-carotene, vitamin E, vitamin A, and other omega fatty acids. Our olives are first cold pressed in a vacuum, unrefined, and extracted without the use of chemicals to create some of the highest quality EVOO in the world. We are recipients of Gold Medals for our 2019 and 2018 Early Harvest, our Expert Blend as well as 2 silver medals as we participated at the NYIOCC (one of the largest olive oil competitions in the world) and at the Los Angeles EVOO award show respectively.”

“Nuvo Olive Oil commits itself to a higher standard of excellence by providing Real, Fresh, Extra Healthy, EVOO. Each harvest of Nuvo Olive Oil is tested for a chemical analysis by 2 different 3rd party laboratories. Our production methods yield a certified EVOO. which is very low in oleic acidity and peroxide values. The lower the oleic acidity levels the higher the smoke point and thus the hotter the oil can get for cooking at high temperatures.”

 

Roasted Fall Vegetables with Fig Balsamic and Fused Garlic Oil

Brussels sprouts offer a variety of health benefits, including being rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. Elevate your fall or winter table with this simple yet delicious recipe:

 

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh Brussels sprouts, halved

2 large carrots, peeled and sliced

1 large red onion, quartered

3 tablespoons Fused Garlic Olive Oil

2 tablespoons Fig Balsamic Vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh thyme for garnish

Preparation:

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

Toss the Brussels sprouts, carrots, and red onion in the Fused Garlic Olive Oil. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the vegetables on a baking sheet and roast for 25-30 minutes, or until tender and slightly caramelized. Remove from the oven and drizzle with Fig Balsamic Vinegar. Toss to coat.

Garnish with fresh thyme and serve hot. This dish is perfect as a side for your holiday meals or as a main for a cozy weeknight dinner. The combination of garlic-infused oil and sweet fig balsamic makes for a truly delightful experience.

For this recipe, go to: https://nuvooliveoil.com/blogs/blog/roasted-fall-vegetables-with-fig-balsamic-and-fused-garlic-oil?_pos=3&_sid=dbb0f042f&_ss=r

Check the art of seasonal cooking with olive oil: https://nuvooliveoil.com/blogs/blog/the-art-of-seasonal-cooking-with-olive-oil

Shop at: https://nuvooliveoil.com/collections/shop-for

Shop on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?i=merchant-items&me=A3WYR4SJUE8B4

Our Collection of Olive Oils – From Our Farm to Your Table

What is Olio Nuovo?

Olio Nuovo, which means “new oil” in Italian, is the first extra virgin olive oil of the harvest season. Pressed just weeks after the olives are handpicked, it is bottled unfiltered and unrefined, preserving its natural vibrancy and nutrients. The result is a rich, neon-green oil bursting with fresh, robust flavors and a peppery finish.

 

Why Olio Nuovo is So Special

Unlike typical olive oils that are filtered and stored for months, Olio Nuovo is enjoyed immediately to capture its peak freshness. This oil is loaded with antioxidants, polyphenols, and healthy fats, making it as nutritious as it is flavorful. Its bold notes of green apple, fresh-cut grass, and a hint of bitterness create a unique and complex taste that can elevate any dish.

 

Creative Ways to Use Olio Nuovo

Olio Nuovo’s distinct flavor is best highlighted when used as a finishing oil. Here are a few ways to savor every drop:

 

Drizzle Over Fresh Bread: Dip warm, crusty bread into Olio Nuovo for a simple yet luxurious treat.

Finish Roasted Vegetables: Enhance the earthy flavors of roasted vegetables with a light drizzle.

Elevate Your Smoothies: Add a tablespoon to your morning smoothie for a nutrient-rich boost.

Natural Wellness: Swish it, gargle it, or massage it into your hair and skin for natural nourishment.

 

If you would like to know more about Nuvo Olive Oil or if you have any questions/concerns, please feel free to reach out to us via email or with the Contact form on our website, also can text us or call us:

 

Nuvo Olive Oil

4208 Pepperwood Ave.

Long Beach, CA 90808

Email: hello@nuvooliveoil.com

Phone:1- (844) 688-6645

Free delivery over $60 in CA | $85 Rest of US

Website: https://nuvooliveoil.com/

