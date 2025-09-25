  TOP STORIES WEEK   39
 

Edward and Pamela Avedisian
Community

NAASR to Host Graduate Symposium as Part of 70th Anniversary Events

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
18
0

BELMONT, Mass. — As part of the celebration of its 70th Anniversary, on October 2 and 3, the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will host the Pamela and Edward Avedisian Graduate Symposium in Armenian Studies at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building, 395 Concord Ave. An international lineup of speakers will present papers on a wide range of topics. The public is invited to attend sessions.

This symposium is presented in honor of Pamela and Edward Avedisian in recognition of and with gratitude for their support of NAASR and its mission.

The symposium will cover topics including Art and Architecture, Music and Poetry, Literature and Language, Late Ottoman Genocide and Mass Violence, and Modern Armenia and Diaspora.

NAASR has organized and co-sponsored dozens of conferences over the course of its 70-year history, including the first conferences focusing on the nascent field of Armenian Studies in the U.S., “Armenian Studies and Research: Problems and Needs” in 1955 and “Searchlight on Armenian Studies: Conference on Problems and Areas of Research” in 1956.

Following the two-day graduate symposium, NAASR will mark its 70th anniversary with a gala celebration at the Fairmont Copley Plaza, featuring Dr. Anthony Marx, President and CEO of the New York Public Library, as the featured speaker and Pamela Avedisian and Yervant Chekijian as Honorary Chairs.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
