EU to Provide Armenia with €200 Million

By Yousef Bardouka

YEREVAN (OC-Media) — EU enlargement chief Marta Kos has announced that Brussels intends to provide Armenia with a €200 million ($236 million) grant as part of the Resilience and Growth Plan.

Kos made the announcement during a press conference in Yerevan on Friday, September 19.

According to state-run news outlet Armenpress, Kos said the funding would boost connectivity, resilience and business development investments.

‘This is evidence of Armenia’s commitment to a clear reform agenda. This also demonstrates your clear commitment to implementing reforms in key areas’, Kos said, adding that the EU is ready to support Armenia in transport, trade, energy, and infrastructure projects in like with the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative, which would see to the unlocking of transport and energy links for Armenia’s neighbors through its territory.

According to Armenpress, Kos also said that more than €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion) had already been allocated to Armenia since 2021, adding that the EU is actively working on developing an international and interregional connectivity agenda linking Europe with Central Asia through the South Caucasus.