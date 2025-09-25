Captives’ Relatives Seek Meeting With Armenian Official After His Trip To Baku

By Ruzanna Stepanian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Relatives of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan want to meet with the head of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS), Andranik Simonyan, following his weekend visit to Baku, one of them said on Monday, September 22.

The declared purpose of the unprecedented visit was to attend an international conference organized there by Azerbaijan’s State Security Service.

Simonyan flew to Baku despite the Azerbaijani authorities’ continuing refusal to release at least 23 Armenian prisoners, including eight former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh, held by them. He also heads an Armenian interagency commission on prisoners and missing persons.

Some relatives of the captives hoped that he will accelerate their release or at least collect more information about their health and prison conditions.

“We expected him to bring some news to us,” one of them told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.