Baku Court Rejects Plea to Summon Foreign Witnesses for Armenians on Trial

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — On September 22, during the ongoing trials at the Baku Military Court against the former political and military leadership of Artsakh, David Babayan, former Foreign Minister of Artsakh, and others urged the court to question Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Personal Representative.

According to APA, defendant David Manukyan asked the court to summon Pashinyan as a witness or ensure his participation via video link.

David Babayan stated: “These people know us personally and have had direct contact with us. They would be excellent witnesses.”

Another defendant, David Ishkhanyan, requested that senior Russian peacekeeping officers, including Generals Muradov, Kosobokov, Anashkin, Volkov, Lentsov and Kulakov, be summoned as witnesses.

“I have a number of questions for them. They had either direct or indirect ties to the 15 defendants present here. I repeat that, direct or indirect. I believe the court would have questions for them, too. Even if it’s not possible to summon them in person, you could arrange their participation via video call,” he said.

Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, stated that the documents submitted by the defense are being reviewed, but emphasized that none of the proposed witnesses had any connection to the charges under consideration.