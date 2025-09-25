  TOP STORIES WEEK   39
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
39

Week

Latest articles of the week
David Babayan in April
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Baku Court Rejects Plea to Summon Foreign Witnesses for Armenians on Trial

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
38
0

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — On September 22, during the ongoing trials at the Baku Military Court against the former political and military leadership of Artsakh, David Babayan, former Foreign Minister of Artsakh, and others urged the court to question Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Personal Representative.

According to APA, defendant David Manukyan asked the court to summon Pashinyan as a witness or ensure his participation via video link.

David Babayan stated: “These people know us personally and have had direct contact with us. They would be excellent witnesses.”

Another defendant, David Ishkhanyan, requested that senior Russian peacekeeping officers, including Generals Muradov, Kosobokov, Anashkin, Volkov, Lentsov and Kulakov, be summoned as witnesses.

“I have a number of questions for them. They had either direct or indirect ties to the 15 defendants present here. I repeat that, direct or indirect. I believe the court would have questions for them, too. Even if it’s not possible to summon them in person, you could arrange their participation via video call,” he said.

Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, stated that the documents submitted by the defense are being reviewed, but emphasized that none of the proposed witnesses had any connection to the charges under consideration.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Based on this, the prosecution requested that the court reject all motions.

After hearing both sides, the court ruled to deny all requests.

The court stated that the defense failed to specify which facts needed examination, why they were important, and how they were relevant to the charges.

Previously, the defense lawyer of former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan also petitioned to question Pashinyan and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. That request was also denied, and Vardanyan’s case is being tried separately.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous EU to Provide Armenia with €200 Million
Next Queen Mathilde of Belgium to Visit Armenia in October
Discover more cities:
ArtsakhAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.