German-Armenian Youth Association Builds Bridges in Gyumri through Camp

By Shoghik Mikayelyan and Nina Abgaryan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
In Gyumri, Armenia’s second-largest city, young people often face limited job opportunities, which in turn restricts their exposure to other cultures and their ability to develop meaningful cross-cultural connections. To address this challenge, Ari, an Armenian youth association in Germany, partnered with Gyumri’s Nor Luyce Mentoring Center for Youth NGO to launch an educational camp that not only brought together Armenian youth from Germany and Armenia but also empowered teenage girls to believe in their potential.
Over six days, 30 participants engaged in creative workshops, team-building activities, and cultural exchange. The project’s aim went far beyond recreation: it was designed to strengthen confidence, promote dialogue, and highlight the importance of community for young Armenians worldwide.
From Germany to Armenia: Ari’s Story
Founded in 2016, ARI was born out of a desire to create an independent space for Armenian youth in Germany. Until then, young people had been part of a broader Armenian association, but generational differences and the need for youth-specific initiatives pushed them to form their own group. “The main goal of the youth association is to create a space for the Armenian youth in Germany to meet up, connect, and feel part of a community,” explained the president of Ari, Anush Darbinyan. “Most of the young Armenians live in different cities, often without any contact with other Armenians. That’s why we organize summer and winter youth meetings with around 80 participants, filled with workshops on Armenian culture, feminism, gender roles, and more. It’s about learning, but it’s also about creating friendships that last,” she said.