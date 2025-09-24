  TOP STORIES WEEK   39
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
39

Week

Latest articles of the week
During the group activity where participants shared which women they see as role models and why
Armenia & Karabakh

German-Armenian Youth Association Builds Bridges in Gyumri through Camp

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
74
0

By Shoghik Mikayelyan and Nina Abgaryan

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

In Gyumri, Armenia’s second-largest city, young people often face limited job opportunities, which in turn restricts their exposure to other cultures and their ability to develop meaningful cross-cultural connections. To address this challenge, Ari, an Armenian youth association in Germany, partnered with Gyumri’s Nor Luyce Mentoring Center for Youth NGO to launch an educational camp that not only brought together Armenian youth from Germany and Armenia but also empowered teenage girls to believe in their potential.

Over six days, 30 participants engaged in creative workshops, team-building activities, and cultural exchange. The project’s aim went far beyond recreation: it was designed to strengthen confidence, promote dialogue, and highlight the importance of community for young Armenians worldwide.

From Germany to Armenia: Ari’s Story

Founded in 2016, ARI was born out of a desire to create an independent space for Armenian youth in Germany. Until then, young people had been part of a broader Armenian association, but generational differences and the need for youth-specific initiatives pushed them to form their own group. “The main goal of the youth association is to create a space for the Armenian youth in Germany to meet up, connect, and feel part of a community,” explained the president of Ari, Anush Darbinyan. “Most of the young Armenians live in different cities, often without any contact with other Armenians. That’s why we organize summer and winter youth meetings with around 80 participants, filled with workshops on Armenian culture, feminism, gender roles, and more. It’s about learning, but it’s also about creating friendships that last,” she said.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

While Ari’s focus is primarily on Germany, the association has also expanded its reach internationally. Over the past few years, it has organized projects in Armenia, Lebanon, and other countries, often collaborating with local organizations and directing donations toward trusted community causes. This time they decided to focus on Gyumri. The partnership with Nor Luyce was no coincidence. Several Ari board members had previously volunteered in Gyumri through Birthright Armenia and had experienced firsthand the warmth of the city and the impact of Nor Luyce’s work with adolescent girls.

“I remember meeting Shogher, the founder of Nor Luyce, during my Birthright stay,” recalled Anush. “I left that conversation thinking: we have to do a project together one day. Nor Luyce is more than a program – it’s like an older sister for these girls, guiding them from adolescence into adulthood. Their confidence, their sense of identity, their belief in their future – it’s inspiring. We knew we wanted to support that.”

The decision to focus on teenage girls reflected both organizations’ shared mission: to empower youth, especially young women, by giving them tools to grow into independent, confident adults.

For Ari, selecting participants for the Gyumri project was about more than filling spots. Applicants had to show genuine motivation and a willingness to contribute. “We wanted people who saw this not as a free trip to Armenia, but as an opportunity to support an important cause,” the organizers noted.

A discussion on gender equality, responsibilities, and the social norms that need to be changed

The camp created a rare space where German-Armenian youth could meet their peers in Armenia on an equal footing. Discussions ranged from cultural identity to gender roles, while shared activities built trust and friendships. “The most challenging part is always ensuring that two groups truly connect,” Anush admitted. “We can encourage engagement, but in the end, it’s up to the participants. In Gyumri, we saw it happen: the girls from Nor Luyce and our members from Germany really bonded.” This bond is the cornerstone of the organization because it is beyond any numbers that the organization can register. Indeed, when asked about Ari’s greatest achievements, the organizers did not highlight grants, projects, or numbers. Instead, they pointed to something less tangible but deeply meaningful: inclusivity.

A discussion on gender equality, responsibilities, and the social norms that need to be changed

“At our events, you’ll see someone with a disability dancing next to a group of teenagers, etc. We’ve built a community where everyone feels accepted, where you don’t have to meet someone else’s definition of how an Armenian should be. That, for me, is our biggest success,” Anush declared.

During the session with Ari representatives, when they were presenting universities in Germany, the job market, and student opportunities

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Looking Ahead

The Gyumri camp is just one chapter in Ari’s ongoing work to strengthen Armenian youth identity while fostering global connections. By bringing together young people from different contexts – be it Germany, Armenia, or Lebanon – the association is building a network of Armenians who not only celebrate their culture but also shape its future.

For the girls of Nor Luyce, the camp was more than just a week of activities. It was a message: that their voices matter, their dreams are valid, and they are part of a larger Armenian story that crosses borders.

During the session with Ari representatives, when they were presenting universities in Germany, the job market, and student opportunities

As Anush reflected, “We thought we were coming here to give, but in reality, we learned so much from the girls of Gyumri. Their confidence and resilience left us more inspired than ever.”

(Shoghik Mikayelyan is co-founder of Nor Luyce Mentoring Center for Youth NGO supporting teenage girls from orphanages and socially vulnerable families. She is a Fulbright scholar with a Master’s in Counseling and Human Services from Lehigh University and a Master’s in Human Development and Education from Harvard University. Nina Abgaryan has been deeply engaged in youth empowerment since 2016, first as a mentee and later as a mentor with the Nor Luyce NGO, supporting adolescent girls through guidance and training.)

SHARE
Previous Diaspora in Performance: Armenian Performers at Edinburgh’s 2025 Fringe Festival
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaGermany
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.