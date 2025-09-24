German-Armenian Youth Association Builds Bridges in Gyumri through Camp

While Ari’s focus is primarily on Germany, the association has also expanded its reach internationally. Over the past few years, it has organized projects in Armenia, Lebanon, and other countries, often collaborating with local organizations and directing donations toward trusted community causes. This time they decided to focus on Gyumri. The partnership with Nor Luyce was no coincidence. Several Ari board members had previously volunteered in Gyumri through Birthright Armenia and had experienced firsthand the warmth of the city and the impact of Nor Luyce’s work with adolescent girls.

“I remember meeting Shogher, the founder of Nor Luyce, during my Birthright stay,” recalled Anush. “I left that conversation thinking: we have to do a project together one day. Nor Luyce is more than a program – it’s like an older sister for these girls, guiding them from adolescence into adulthood. Their confidence, their sense of identity, their belief in their future – it’s inspiring. We knew we wanted to support that.”

The decision to focus on teenage girls reflected both organizations’ shared mission: to empower youth, especially young women, by giving them tools to grow into independent, confident adults.

For Ari, selecting participants for the Gyumri project was about more than filling spots. Applicants had to show genuine motivation and a willingness to contribute. “We wanted people who saw this not as a free trip to Armenia, but as an opportunity to support an important cause,” the organizers noted.

The camp created a rare space where German-Armenian youth could meet their peers in Armenia on an equal footing. Discussions ranged from cultural identity to gender roles, while shared activities built trust and friendships. “The most challenging part is always ensuring that two groups truly connect,” Anush admitted. “We can encourage engagement, but in the end, it’s up to the participants. In Gyumri, we saw it happen: the girls from Nor Luyce and our members from Germany really bonded.” This bond is the cornerstone of the organization because it is beyond any numbers that the organization can register. Indeed, when asked about Ari’s greatest achievements, the organizers did not highlight grants, projects, or numbers. Instead, they pointed to something less tangible but deeply meaningful: inclusivity.

“At our events, you’ll see someone with a disability dancing next to a group of teenagers, etc. We’ve built a community where everyone feels accepted, where you don’t have to meet someone else’s definition of how an Armenian should be. That, for me, is our biggest success,” Anush declared.