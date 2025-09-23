Gazprom Trying to Squeeze Armenia

For the third time in as many months, the Russian natural gas supplier Gazprom is turning off the tap to Armenia, claiming a need to repair infrastructure. Some observers believe the Kremlin is instigating the repeated cut-offs as a means of pressuring Yerevan to moderate its geopolitical turn away from Russia towards the West.

In a statement on the latest shut-off, Gazprom Armenia, a Gazprom subsidiary, announced “planned repair work” would take place in Russia on the North Caucasus-Transcaucasia gas pipeline, causing supplies to Armenia to be suspended from September 16-26. Although the repairs were purportedly planned in advance, Gazprom Armenia issued the statement only about 24 hours before the cut-off was due to begin.

The statement added that Armenian customers should not expect to experience interruptions, “due to internal reserves and additional volumes of natural gas supplies from Iran.”

In July and August, Gazprom also stopped the gas from flowing to Armenia, but those interruptions each lasted only a couple of days. A Gazprom Armenia statement in July attributed the cut-off to a need for “emergency” repairs to a section of the pipeline in Georgia. An August statement referred only to “maintenance” work. Armenia is heavily dependent on Gazprom for gas supplies and Gazprom Armenia owns the country’s distribution network.

Prior to the Gazprom cutoffs, Russia over the past year has implemented other measures designed to economically punish Armenia, including restrictions on Russia-bound exports of agricultural products and flowers. Over the same time span, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has downgraded Yerevan’s strategic partnership with Russia, while rapidly building up ties with the United States and European Union.

It remains uncertain whether Pashinyan will attend a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) heads of government meeting, planned for late September in the Belarussian capital Minsk.