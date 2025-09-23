Azerbaijani Policy Expert Visits Yerevan as Part of NATO Event

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

The deputy director of the Baku-based Topchubashov Centre, Murad Muradov, has visited Armenia to participate in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s 108th Rose-Rorth seminar.

Muradov arrived in Yerevan ahead of the seminar’s kick-off on Monday, September 22, which also saw delegations from both Turkey and Azerbaijan visiting Armenia’s capital. Armenia last hosted the event in 2015.

While in Yerevan, during a press briefing, Muradov reiterated Azerbaijan’s official position that the “only remaining barrier to a full peace treaty and normalization’ is the Armenian Constitution. He suggested that Armenia’s Declaration of Independence, ‘creates potential legal grounds for […] reconsidering the peace agreement.”

The Declaration of Independence referenced in the constitution alludes to a joint statement made by Soviet Armenia’s Supreme Council and the Nagorno-Karabakh National Council on their “reunification.”

Azerbaijani officials, including President Ilham Aliyev, have repeatedly stated that Armenia’s constitution contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan, demanding that it be changed.