Racine Armenians and Friends Go Golfing

STURTEVANT, Wisc. — On August 23, the 18th Annual Racine Armenian and Friends Golf Outing was hosted once again by Ives Grove Golf Course in Sturtevant, Wisconsin. The event consisted of 18 holes of golf in a scramble format with a shotgun start, followed by an informal dinner catered by a local restaurant and complemented with plenty of delicious Armenian food items and desserts made by members of the local Armenian community.

During the dinner, awards were presented to the lowest scoring men’s and mixed foursomes as well as for a number of hole prizes. A raffle drawing took place at the conclusion of the dinner and included numerous prizes donated by multiple local businesses and individuals, as well as those donated by all of Wisconsin’s major professional sports teams. This was followed by an exciting 50/50 raffle draw. The evening was capped off with a highly contested auction for two delicious home baked pies, the winning bid topping $450. Overall, it was a fantastic day enjoyed by 120 golfers and numerous others who joined for the dinner portion only.

Since its inception, the outing has donated all proceeds to excellent organizations serving those in need. The Armenian EyeCare Project has been continually supported since the first year of the outing. In recent years, the Health Care Network of Racine which provides care to the underserved has been added. Due to the success of this year’s event, a third organization was included, with funds donated towards equipping a children’s center in the Berd community of Tavush Province, Armenia.