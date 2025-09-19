Buenos Aires Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sardarabad Newspaper

BUENOS AIRES — On Monday, September 8, the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Argentina opened its doors to host an evening filled with emotion, memory, and hope for the future: the reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sardarabad daily newspaper.
The gathering brought together a wide array of representatives of Armenian institutions, diplomatic authorities, religious leaders, collaborators, readers, and friends, who wished to be present at this historic moment for Armenian community journalism in Argentina.
The preceding Sunday, on September 7, Bishop Aren Shaheenian, Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church for Argentina and Chile, presented Sergio and Susana Nahabetian with a gontag or encyclical from Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II commemorating the anniversary. Special prayers were also given that day at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Buenos Aires for the members of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Argentina and Sardarabad staff who have passed away.
A Beginning Full of Symbolism
The event began with the unveiling of a plaque sent by the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada, a gesture symbolizing international recognition for half a century of uninterrupted work. The plaque, which will remain at the Tekeyan headquarters in Buenos Aires, also bears witness to the unity and fraternity of the Armenian diaspora.
Words that Mark the Path