Buenos Aires Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sardarabad Newspaper

On behalf of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), accountant Carlos Margossian presented a plaque to Sardarabad, highlighting the shared vocation of service between the two institutions throughout these 50 years.

Subsequently, the Armenian Cultural Union (UCA), represented by its president Adrián Lomlomdjian, joined the tribute with another commemorative plaque, as a testimony of recognition and affection for the newspaper’s trajectory.

One of the most anticipated moments of the evening was the presentation by Susana Dergarabetian Nahabetian, who introduced the audiovisual project “Armenia at Home: Cooking that Connects Generations,” a series that rescues Armenian culinary tradition as a bridge between past and present. The cycle will soon be available on YouTube and Instagram.

The “Men of the Year” present were then invited to the stage. Among them were Archbishop Kissag Mouradian, Arto Kalciyan, Rubén Kechichian, Roberto Malkhassian, and Antonio Sarafian, who received decorations in recognition of their service to the community. Bishop Aren Shaheenian and Consul Ruzanna Azoyan were also specially honored as a gesture of appreciation and respect.

There was also a moment to recognize fellow media outlets: Diario Armenia, represented by its director Pablo Kendikian, and La Voz Armenia and Nor Sevan, represented by their director Adrián Lomlomdjian, with whom Sardarabad shares the mission of reflecting community life and strengthening Armenian identity in Argentina.

In the final stretch, distinctions were presented to two institutions that have been pillars in Sardarabad’s history: AGBU and the Armenian Center, whose presidents, Carlos Margossian and Aram Karaguezian, received the honors on behalf of their organizations.

Finally, current director Sergio Nahabetian took the floor. In a speech filled with emotion and conviction, he retraced the fifty-year journey of Sardarabad, thanking all those who made it possible to sustain the project from 1975 to today. Nahabetian also announced important developments: upgrades to the Android and iOS apps and the complete digitization of all issues since the very first number, which will soon be available to the public as an invaluable archive for the community’s memory.

“Today we renew our commitment: to continue informing with responsibility, to strengthen ties with Armenia and with our community in the diaspora, and to ensure that Armenian memory, culture, and language remain alive among us. Dear friends, fifty years are not a point of arrival but a new beginning.”

The evening concluded with the cutting of the 50th-anniversary cake, a moment that symbolized the festive spirit and shared joy of all those present.

Thus, the community celebrated half a century of life for a newspaper that has become an indispensable reference for the Armenian collective in Argentina and South America. Sardarabad reaffirms its mission to keep informing, preserving memory, and building bridges between Armenia and the diaspora, with the same passion that inspired its founders fifty years ago.