Vatican Signs New Collaboration Agreements with Azerbaijan

By Edgar Beltran
THE VATICAN (The Pillar) — The Vatican this week signed several new collaborative agreements with Azerbaijan’s government, the latest in a series of controversial arrangements with a government accused of ethnically cleansing Christian minorities within its territory.
Azerbaijan signed agreements with the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital and the Vatican Apostolic Library and Apostolic Archives, alarming critics who accuse the Azeri regime of human rights abuses against the Armenian minority and of practicing “caviar diplomacy” by using its cultural and economic power to shape Vatican policy in the South Caucasus region.
A September 9 agreement between the Azeri Ministry of Health and the Bambino Gesù Hospital will enhance collaboration in specialized pediatric training, genetic diagnostics, and clinical management of complex cases. Azeri media reported that the initiative was also supported by the Secretariat of State.
A day later, a representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation — led by Azerbaijan’s first lady and widely considered the “caviar diplomacy” arm of the Azeri regime — signed an agreement with the Apostolic Library and the Apostolic Archives, by which Azerbaijan will work on the digitalization of documents related to Azeri history in the Vatican archives, as well as on cooperation in research, workshops, exhibitions, and bibliographic initiatives.
The agreements are the latest development in a long-standing relationship between the Holy See and the controversial Azeri regime.