Rober Haddeciyan Newspaper Editor, Writer and Playwright

ISTANBUL — Rober Haddeciyan, the editor in chief of the Armenian-language newspaper Marmara, a daily, from 1967 to his death, passed away on September 6. He was 99.

Haddeciyan was born on January 26, 1926 in Istanbul to Avedis and Siranush Haddeciyan. He attended the Pangalit Armenian Mkhitarist High School, graduating in 1955 and went on to Istanbul University.

He was named as the editor in chief of Marmara in 1967 after working there as a journalist. His columns in Nor Marmara were translated into Turkish by his daughter-in-law Karolin Haddeler and published in the weekly Turkish supplement of the publication.

He published more than 50 books, with the most famous being his novel Arasdagh (Ceiling), which has been published in Turkish under the title Tavan.

In 2011, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia’s independence, President Serzh Sargsyan awarded him the Mesrob Mashdots Medal for his contributions to Armenian literature, theater and journalism.