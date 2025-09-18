Preserving Memory of the Perished, Not Politics: On the Urgent Renovation of Armenia’s Genocide Memorial

By Bedross Der Matossian

In the past few weeks, a significant controversy has erupted over the renovations at the Armenian Genocide Memorial. What was initially a routine maintenance and preservation project by the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (AGMI) has been framed by some as a political maneuver, sparking intense debate both within Armenia and across the diaspora. Critics argue that these renovations are part of a deliberate effort to modify or even destroy the memorial, while others question the government’s true intentions. In a matter of just two weeks, the memorial — one of the most important symbols uniting Armenians globally as a testament to both suffering and resilience — has become the center of a heated political dispute.

This debate, however, obscures a far simpler reality. Dzidzernagapert (Tsitsernakaberd), like many historical monuments, has suffered from decades of neglect. The structure and its associated museum were in urgent need of repair due to long-term exposure to the elements. The fact that the current government, whose policies on the Armenian Genocide I do not support, is managing the renovations, has led some to treat the entire project with suspicion. I have previously argued that while the Pashinyan government’s policies toward Turkey and Azerbaijan — including the controversial Washington Declaration on “peace” — may be questionable, it does not follow that every action undertaken by this administration should automatically be assumed malicious. Preservation of national heritage should not be politicized.

The Armenian Genocide Memorial was constructed in 1967 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the genocide. Since its construction, it has never undergone a comprehensive renovation. Over decades, rain and snow infiltrated the Eternity Hall, which consists of twelve inward-leaning basalt slabs, causing severe structural damage. The absence of a proper drainage system allowed water to weaken the foundation, threatening the integrity of the monument.

The Obelisk, also built in 1967 and an integral component of the memorial, has been renovated several times, most recently during the centennial of the genocide. That renovation addressed the same issues being tackled today: water damage and structural degradation. Stones were temporarily removed, a drainage and waterproofing system was installed, and new stones were set in place. The Armenian Genocide Museum, built in 1995, and the administrative building, completed in 2015, have faced similar problems, with heavy rainfall causing water seepage and damage to ceilings and interiors.

Recognizing the urgency of these issues, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (AGMI) applied to the Government of Armenia in spring 2020 for funding to address the deteriorating conditions. A team of specialists conducted a thorough inspection of the memorial and museum and concluded unequivocally that substantial renovations were necessary. Based on these findings, AGMI formally requested state funding for the works. The drafting of renovation plans was entrusted to Haynaxagits company, with Sashur Kalashyan, one of the original architects of the memorial, overseeing both the planning and execution phases.