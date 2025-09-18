Azerbaijan to Increase Military Budget by almost 4% in 2026

By Aytan Farhadova

Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry has announced plans to increase the country’s defense and security budgets by $187 million, to reach a total of $5.1 billion in 2026.

According to a pro-government media outlet, APA, the budget has been reflected in the ministry’s report, which was published on Tuesday, September 16.

“Next year’s defense and security budget was increased by ₼318 million ($187 million) from the current year. Thus, the specific weight of defense and national security expenditures in the budget will be 21%,” APA wrote.

According to pro-government media outlet Report, the total state budget revenues for 2026 are expected to be $23 billion, with expenditures estimated at $24 billion.

In 2024, former Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said in parliament that Azerbaijan was increasing its military spending by President Ilham Aliyev’s decree.