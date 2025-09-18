  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
38

Week

Latest articles of the week
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II embraces Pope Leo XIV.
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenian Church Head Meets Pope Leo, Again Slams Azerbaijan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
44
0

By Susan Badalian

ROME (Azatutyun) — Catholicos Karekin II again accused Azerbaijan of destroying Armenian churches in Nagorno-Karabakh and called for the release of Armenian prisoners held by Baku when he met with Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday, September 16.

Leo received the supreme head of the Armenian Apostolic Church at the papal summer residence outside Rome for talks which Karekin’s office said highlighted “brotherly ties” between the two churches.

“The Catholicos of All Armenians expressed confidence that relations between the two Churches will continue to develop in the same fraternal spirit and warmth, resulting in new and good joint achievements,” read a statement released by it.

It said that the two religious leaders discussed “disasters and worrying developments taking place in the world” and “challenges and trials facing Armenia and the Armenian people.” Karekin brought up with Leo “the imperative of preserving the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage facing destruction in Artsakh and releasing prisoners of war and hostages,” according to the statement.

“The Pope emphasized that peace must be established on the basis of justice,” Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, the Armenian Church’s representative to the Vatican, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Neither Leo nor his late predecessor Pope Francis has publicly criticized Azerbaijan over its actions in Karabakh and Armenia. Critics in and outside Armenia have rebuked the Vatican for accepting in recent years Azerbaijani government funding for some of its restoration projects.

The Holy See has also been criticized for allowing the Azerbaijani government to hold at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome in April this year a conference clearly designed to deny the Armenian origin of Karabakh’s medieval churches.

The Pillar, an American news website focusing on the Catholic Church, quoted another Armenian archbishop, Vicken Aykazian, as saying at the time that financial ties to Baku have influenced Vatican policy on Armenia. (See story on page 1.)

“There’s a lot of people and a lot of media articles asking why the Vatican is forgetting their friends in Armenia, and it’s because there are cardinals and Vatican officials in touch with Azerbaijan and getting money from them,” said Aykazian.

Karekin similarly accused Azerbaijan of committing ethnic cleansing in Karabakh and illegally occupying Armenian border areas during a conference hosted by the World Council of Churches (WCC) in Switzerland in May. Azerbaijan’s top Shia Muslim cleric closely linked to the government in Baku protested against “the provocative, revanchist propaganda of the Armenian Church” in a letter to the WCC.

As Karekin attended the WCC forum in Bern, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan began attacking the church’s top clergy in daily social media posts that sparked an uproar from opposition leaders and prominent public figures. He accused Karekin and other senior clergymen of having had secret sex affairs in breach of their vows of celibacy. Pashinyan went on to demand Karekin’s resignation.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

He insisted late last month that he has not abandoned plans to “free” the Echmiadzin seat of the Catholicos with the help of his supporters. Pashinyan’s detractors say his campaign is aimed at pleasing Azerbaijan and/or neutralizing a key source of opposition to his unilateral concessions to Armenia’s arch-foe.

SHARE
Previous Arsen Harutyunyan Wins Bronze at World Wrestling Championships
Next Genocide Scholar Tessa Hofmann Honored in Germany
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaVatican
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.