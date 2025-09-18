  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
38

Week

Latest articles of the week
Lida Avanesyan, seamstress in Echmiadzin supported through the Economic Sustainability Program
Armenia & KarabakhArmenian GenocideCommunity

$25,000 Donated to Knights of Vartan’s Economic Sustainability Program

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
23
0

ANDOVER, Mass. — In January 2024, the Knights of Vartan began the Economic Sustainability Program, to provide refugees settling in the Republic of Armenia the opportunity to rebuild their lives by starting a family business and earning a living there.

Grace (Adamian) Aznoian of Andover, donated $25,000 to this initiative on behalf of her husband Nicholas and herself. Aznoian is the daughter of Krikor and Araxie Adamian who were members of the Boston chapters of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan. Her donation serves people in the same spirit her parents had done during their lifetime.

Aslan Musaelyan, a rabbit farmer in Armenia supported through the Economic Sustainability Program

Her father escaped the Armenian Genocide and was able to start a coal business and eventually a real estate development business in Arlington. Her husband also grew up the son of Genocide survivors and started two commercial real estate development companies and a dry-cleaning business, while also working as the chief financial officer, and eventually chairman, of Nypro in Clinton.

Seeing the impact of war and the devastating trauma of losing your home, livelihood and possessions, Aznoian understood the positive impact of helping families rebuild their lives starting a business. Providing funding for tools and equipment puts people to work and give hope and reason for refugee families to live in Armenia.

In that spirit, we hope more people will support this program and donate to help restart the lives of people who have lost everything. Learn more about the details of the program by visiting https://kofv.org/economic-sustainability-program-esp/

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Rober Haddeciyan Newspaper Editor, Writer and Playwright
Next Preserving Memory of the Perished, Not Politics: On the Urgent Renovation of Armenia’s Genocide Memorial
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.