$25,000 Donated to Knights of Vartan’s Economic Sustainability Program

ANDOVER, Mass. — In January 2024, the Knights of Vartan began the Economic Sustainability Program, to provide refugees settling in the Republic of Armenia the opportunity to rebuild their lives by starting a family business and earning a living there.

Grace (Adamian) Aznoian of Andover, donated $25,000 to this initiative on behalf of her husband Nicholas and herself. Aznoian is the daughter of Krikor and Araxie Adamian who were members of the Boston chapters of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan. Her donation serves people in the same spirit her parents had done during their lifetime.

Her father escaped the Armenian Genocide and was able to start a coal business and eventually a real estate development business in Arlington. Her husband also grew up the son of Genocide survivors and started two commercial real estate development companies and a dry-cleaning business, while also working as the chief financial officer, and eventually chairman, of Nypro in Clinton.

Seeing the impact of war and the devastating trauma of losing your home, livelihood and possessions, Aznoian understood the positive impact of helping families rebuild their lives starting a business. Providing funding for tools and equipment puts people to work and give hope and reason for refugee families to live in Armenia.

In that spirit, we hope more people will support this program and donate to help restart the lives of people who have lost everything. Learn more about the details of the program by visiting https://kofv.org/economic-sustainability-program-esp/