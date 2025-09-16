Armenian and Turkish Special Envoys Hold Talks in Yerevan

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

YEREVAN (OC-Media) — On Friday, September 12, Turkey’s Special Envoy for normalization with Armenia, Serdar Kılıç, arrived in Armenia via the land border, which remains closed, to hold talks for the first time in Yerevan.

Kılıç’s Armenian counterpart, Ruben Rubinyan, welcomed him at the border, with the two shaking hands before walking onto Armenian territory.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that the envoys “agreed to expedite” the process of opening the border crossings, the agreement on which they reached in July 2022.

Then Armenia and Turkey have reached an agreement to allow third-country citizens and diplomats to cross the border between the two countries, the Armenia–Turkey land border remains closed, with Turkey conditioning progress on its opening with the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process.

“They also decided that efforts should be made to strengthen cooperation in the field of culture and academia, particularly by creating scholarship opportunities for higher education students and the joint renovation of the historical Ani/Silk Road bridge,” read the Armenian readout.