Assemblymember Harabedian’s Bill Expanding Middle Eastern and North African Representation Clears Legislature, Moves to Governor

SACRAMENTO — Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena) announced today that his bill AB 91, the MENA Inclusion Act, has cleared the California Legislature and is now on Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk for signature.

The bill requires California state and local agencies to add a distinct Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) category to demographic data collection, ensuring that one of the state’s fastest-growing and historically undercounted communities is finally recognized in government decision-making.

“For decades, Californians of Middle Eastern and North African descent have been invisible in the data our state uses to make decisions,” said Harabedian. “AB 91 will guarantee families in the MENA community are counted, their needs are addressed, and their voices are heard. Accurate data means better policy, better services, and a stronger California for everyone.”

More than 740,000 Californians identify as MENA, yet they have long been categorized as “white” in demographic forms, masking their unique health, economic, and social needs. AB 91 will allow policymakers to identify inequities, direct resources more effectively, and strengthen representation.

AB 91 passed the Assembly on a unanimous 79-0 vote and advanced through the Senate with strong bipartisan support, signaling broad recognition of the need for equity and inclusion.

The governor has until October 13, 2025 to either veto the bill or sign it into law.