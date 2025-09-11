International Arrest Warrant For Former Head Of Armenian State Fund

By Naira Bulghadarian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — An Armenian law-enforcement agency has issued an international arrest warrant for the former head of a state fund that was closed last year after failing to attract major foreign investment in Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government set up the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) in 2019 in an effort to not only lure foreign investors but also promote Armenian exports and support local businesses. ANIF clearly failed in that mission, leading the government to liquidate it in August 2025.

A year before that decision, a corruption investigation was launched into the fund’s four-year activities that reportedly cost taxpayers at least 10.7 billion drams ($27.3 million). Armenian opposition leaders have portrayed that as proof of government corruption.

Davit Papazyan, ANIF’s former executive director, was recently charged with money laundering, abuse of power and forgery of documents. The Investigative Committee again shed no light on the accusations when it announced the arrest warrant for Papazyan on Friday.

Papazyan’s current whereabouts are unknown. He is believed to have left Armenia months before his indictment and has still not commented on it.