  TOP STORIES WEEK   37
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
37

Week

Latest articles of the week
Daniil Kolanian
Arts & CultureInternational

Daniil Kolanian: ‘The Piano Became the Voice of My Soul’

by
Artsvi Bakhchinyan
18
0

YEREVAN-ATHENS — Greek-Armenian pianist Daniil Kolanian (born in Athens in 2008) began piano lessons at the age of five with teacher Marina Gira at the Philippos Nakas Conservatory in Athens. In 2019 he continued with Alexandra Papastefanou at the Kodaly Conservatory. He is currently pursuing his studies at the Hochschule für Musik und Tanz in Cologne with Prof. Florence Millet.

In 2018, he won Second Prize in the Junior Category of the 41st Greek Piano Competition “Filon.” Two years later, at the 28th International Piano Competition Gianluca Campochiaro in Catania, Italy, Daniil was awarded Second Prize in the 2nd Category. In 2021, at the 22nd International Piano Competition de Piano d’Ile-de-France, he won First Prize in the 2nd Category. In 2023 he won 8th National Piano Competition “Unesco” in Athens 1st Prize. In 2024 he received the Yamaha Music Europe Foundation (ΥΜΕF) Scholarship. In 2024 he moved to Germany, taking piano lessons with teacher Boris Radulovic. In the same year, he won first prize at the “Beethoven Bonnensis” Music Competition in the category solo-interpretation in Bonn.

Dear Daniil, back in the 1990s in Yerevan, I attended the concert of your father, the eminent classical guitarist Iakovos Kolanian. Was choosing the profession of a musician your own decision, or was it inspired by your father?

Music has been, from an early age, a source of joy and freedom, with the piano becoming the voice of my soul. Inspired by my father’s example, I was drawn to follow the same path. Thus, the decision to dedicate myself professionally to music came naturally, as an inevitable continuation.

You started piano at the age of five. What drew you to the instrument?

Every time I laid eyes on a piano, I felt it draw me like a magnet, enchanted by its unique sound. Seeing my excitement, my parents encouraged me to begin lessons.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

At such a young age, you have already achieved impressive competition results. Winning First Prize at the International Piano Competition in France must have been a special moment. What do you remember most vividly from that experience? And which of these experiences has been the most meaningful to you so far, and why?

What I remember most vividly is the moment I was climbing the steps to the stage. In my mind, I could hear my teacher’s voice guiding me.

Winning First Prize at the International Piano Competition in France, receiving the UNESCO Award in Athens, and being granted the Yamaha Scholarship were all important experiences in my journey. However, I do not consider them decisive for the path of an artist, because I believe that the essence and the true quality of art cannot be defined solely by distinctions and competition successes.

I would say that one of the most meaningful experiences for me was performing as a soloist in June 2024 in Yerevan with the Armenian State Chamber Orchestra.

Which composers do you feel closest to at this stage of your development?

I feel closest to Johann Sebastian Bach and Franz Liszt. With Bach, because out of complexity flows a simplicity that touches my soul. With Liszt, because he embodies the very flame of Romanticism, with imagination, passion, and transcendental challenges that inspire me to go beyond my limits.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

You now study in Germany. How is your musical life different there compared to Greece?

Studying in Germany, in the young students’ program (Jungstudium) in the class of the distinguished professor and remarkable musician Florence Millet, I have the opportunity to be among older, high-level students from many countries around the world! I also have the chance to give more performances, both as a soloist and chamber music.

Can you describe your practice routine?

I begin by playing the piece I am working on slowly, in order to identify my weaknesses in that particular work. Once I have overcome those difficulties and feel “warmed up,” I approach it interpretatively, focusing on expression and musical character. My teacher and I also make sure to choose works that bring new technical challenges for me, so that each piece helps me grow and develop as a pianist.

Looking ahead, do you imagine yourself focusing more on solo performance, orchestra/chamber music, or perhaps even teaching in the future?

For me, a complete musician is one who embraces as many facets of the art as possible. I find inspiration in everything that is connected to the genre I serve.

What is your dream performance venue or collaboration?

The venue itself is not as important as the audience — what truly matters is their ability to listen deeply and feel the greatness of the composers’ works. As for collaborations, my dream is to stand alongside capable and inspired musicians.

I know you perform the piano piece Shushiki by Komitas, which has been included in the 2025–2026 piano syllabus for Grade 6 by the British Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music examination board, which means that thousands of pianists around the world will become acquainted with and perform this gem of Armenian piano music! Do you feel that your Greek and Armenian heritage influences your approach to music in any way?

Both heritages have shown throughout their history that, despite hardships, they continue to move forward. This inspires me to carry on my own path as well. The musical traditions of both heritages are characterized by deep lyricism and a rich variety of rhythms — elements that I always keep in mind when I perform.

Please tell us about Kolanian family origin and how you keep the Armenian traditions alive?

My great-grandfather, Kevork, together with my great-grandmother, Soghome, were forced to flee from Urfa to Aleppo, Syria, because of the 1915 Genocide. There, they had three children. Later, the whole family decided to emigrate to Brazil. The ship’s first stop was the port of Piraeus in Greece, and at that point my grandfather decided that they would settle permanently in Athens.

I belong to the fourth generation of the diaspora, and it is true that I am not as close to Armenian traditions as I would like to be. This is something that weighs on me, and in the future, I want to learn more and reconnect with them. Last year in June, during my visit to Armenia for my collaboration with the State Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, this need became even more deeply felt within me. In Yerevan was impressed by the layout of Yerevan, with its wide streets, parks, and historic buildings, as well as by its hospitable people. The city’s rich cultural life fascinated me, while my visit to the Geghard Monastery filled me with admiration. The only thing I regretted was not being able to communicate more with the locals, since I don’t know the language something I plan to learn in the future.

What advice would you give to other young pianists preparing for international competitions?

Psychological preparation probably plays the most important role, along with belief in one’s abilities, combined with proper preparation. Competitions do not necessarily determine the value of an artist; after all, history has shown that many great artists, due to their sensitive nature, struggled to win major competitions. Nevertheless, it is a very important motivation for study!

SHARE
Previous The Legacy of a German General and the Armenian Genocide: Otto Liman von Sanders Between Honor and State
Next Armenian Museum of America Presents Second ‘Music in Color’ Concert
Discover more cities:
Greece
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.