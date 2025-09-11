Daniil Kolanian: ‘The Piano Became the Voice of My Soul’

You now study in Germany. How is your musical life different there compared to Greece?

Studying in Germany, in the young students’ program (Jungstudium) in the class of the distinguished professor and remarkable musician Florence Millet, I have the opportunity to be among older, high-level students from many countries around the world! I also have the chance to give more performances, both as a soloist and chamber music.

Can you describe your practice routine?

I begin by playing the piece I am working on slowly, in order to identify my weaknesses in that particular work. Once I have overcome those difficulties and feel “warmed up,” I approach it interpretatively, focusing on expression and musical character. My teacher and I also make sure to choose works that bring new technical challenges for me, so that each piece helps me grow and develop as a pianist.

Looking ahead, do you imagine yourself focusing more on solo performance, orchestra/chamber music, or perhaps even teaching in the future?

For me, a complete musician is one who embraces as many facets of the art as possible. I find inspiration in everything that is connected to the genre I serve.

What is your dream performance venue or collaboration?

The venue itself is not as important as the audience — what truly matters is their ability to listen deeply and feel the greatness of the composers’ works. As for collaborations, my dream is to stand alongside capable and inspired musicians.

I know you perform the piano piece Shushiki by Komitas, which has been included in the 2025–2026 piano syllabus for Grade 6 by the British Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music examination board, which means that thousands of pianists around the world will become acquainted with and perform this gem of Armenian piano music! Do you feel that your Greek and Armenian heritage influences your approach to music in any way?

Both heritages have shown throughout their history that, despite hardships, they continue to move forward. This inspires me to carry on my own path as well. The musical traditions of both heritages are characterized by deep lyricism and a rich variety of rhythms — elements that I always keep in mind when I perform.

Please tell us about Kolanian family origin and how you keep the Armenian traditions alive?

My great-grandfather, Kevork, together with my great-grandmother, Soghome, were forced to flee from Urfa to Aleppo, Syria, because of the 1915 Genocide. There, they had three children. Later, the whole family decided to emigrate to Brazil. The ship’s first stop was the port of Piraeus in Greece, and at that point my grandfather decided that they would settle permanently in Athens.

I belong to the fourth generation of the diaspora, and it is true that I am not as close to Armenian traditions as I would like to be. This is something that weighs on me, and in the future, I want to learn more and reconnect with them. Last year in June, during my visit to Armenia for my collaboration with the State Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, this need became even more deeply felt within me. In Yerevan was impressed by the layout of Yerevan, with its wide streets, parks, and historic buildings, as well as by its hospitable people. The city’s rich cultural life fascinated me, while my visit to the Geghard Monastery filled me with admiration. The only thing I regretted was not being able to communicate more with the locals, since I don’t know the language something I plan to learn in the future.

What advice would you give to other young pianists preparing for international competitions?

Psychological preparation probably plays the most important role, along with belief in one’s abilities, combined with proper preparation. Competitions do not necessarily determine the value of an artist; after all, history has shown that many great artists, due to their sensitive nature, struggled to win major competitions. Nevertheless, it is a very important motivation for study!