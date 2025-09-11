  TOP STORIES WEEK   37
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
37

Week

Latest articles of the week
Samvel Karapetyan
Armenia & Karabakh

Court Upholds Arrest of Russian-Armenian Tycoon Karapetyan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
14
0

By Gayane Saribekian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — An Armenian appeals court upheld on Monday, September 8, a lower court’s decision to extend the pre-trial arrest of billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, who is expected to challenge Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in next year’s parliamentary elections.

The Yerevan court of first instance allowed investigators last month to hold Karapetyan in detention for two more months on charges rejected by him as politically motivated. The tycoon’s lawyers appealed against the decision.

The Court of Appeals upheld it, refusing to order his release from custody. One of the defense lawyers, Aram Vartevanyan, accused the court of ignoring “undeniable objective legal data” presented by him and his colleagues.

Karapetyan was prosecuted hours after condemning on June 17 Pashinyan’s attempts to depose the top clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church and vowing to defend it “in our own way.” His statement immediately provoked a series of furious social media posts by Pashinyan.

“Now I will interfere with you in my own way, you scoundrel,” the premier wrote before Karapetyan was arrested and charged with calling for a violent overthrow of the Armenian government.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Karapetyan was also charged with tax evasion, fraud and money laundering after announcing plans to set up a new opposition group that will fight for regime change in Armenia. The 60-year-old businessman, who has mainly lived in Russia since the early 1990s and financed many charity projects in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, had never signaled political ambitions before.

His supporters officially launched late last month an “apolitical” movement which they said will spawn a political party ahead of the general elections due in June 2026. Political analysts expect it to be a major election contender.

Hours before the announcement of the appeals court’s decision, Karapetyan issued a fresh statement from jail in which he criticized the economic situation in the country and said his team can quickly improve it, including by attracting “major international investors.”

“The only one responsible for such a reality is this government, which does not create decent opportunities for our people, discourages them, and breaks their faith in a prosperous future,” read the statement.

Karapetyan, who is believed to be the world’s wealthiest ethnic Armenian, similarly lambasted Pashinyan in his previous statements. He charged, in particular, that Pashinyan has “completely destroyed the country’s external security,” “ruined” its relations with Russia and is now begging the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey for peace. The premier and his political allies shrugged off the accusations.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: arrest
People: Samvel Karapetyan
SHARE
Previous Armenia Is Ready to Open Turkey Border Immediately, Rubinyan Says
Next Leader of Armenian Church Again Slams Azerbaijan for Destroying Monuments, Churches
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.