The Armenian-style buffet
Armenians Join Intercultural Festival

Muriel Mirak-Weissbach
WIESBADEN, Germany — In Germany, as in the rest of Europe, social tensions concerning newcomers from foreign countries have grown with the rising tide of immigration; stories of conflict and violence too often overshadow the message of successful integration. So, it is a pleasure to report on events that celebrate successful intercultural exchange.

One such event took place in Wiesbaden, the capital of the federal state of Hesse, on September 6 in the Schlossplatz (castle square). Known as the Intercultural Summer Festival, the gathering is sponsored by the municipality’s Office of Immigration and Integration, and features cultural exchange among the many ethnic communities residing in this Rhineland city.

Many associations, clubs, and initiatives set up their information stands to display their cultural specialties, artistic, musical, and of course culinary. The theme uniting the numerous various is intercultural understanding under the motto “Celebrating Diversity and Open-mindedness — Together in Wiesbaden.”

Visitors can learn about national characteristics, language instruction opportunities, integration programs, and the characteristic cuisines. In front of City Hall entertainment is provided on a huge stage, with musical offerings, dancing and choral pieces, sketches, and children’s programs.

Karen Gharslyan, right, and compatriots

The Wiesbaden Armenian community was well represented by the Democratic Community and Cultural Center (DVK), a social and cultural organization dedicated to promoting Armenian-German understanding and integration in a spirit of peace, equality, and democracy. Their stands offered information about the country, its cultural heritage, including of course music and good food. The aroma of the shish-kebab rotating on skewers attracted visitors of all nationalities and ages.

Warm, sunny weather contributed to the turnout, which Karen Gharslyan, head of DVK, described as “super.” The Armenians welcomed “a large number of very different visitors,” he said, and “everything that we had to offer was sold out by 5:30 in the afternoon.” The overall event program, including stage performances, went on until shortly before midnight.

At midday, municipal leaders addressed the guests with remarks placing a strong accent on integration and intercultural understanding. City Council Chairman Dr. Gerhard Obermayr, Milena Löbcke, head of the Integration Department, and Ibrahim Kızılgöz, Chairman of the Foreigners’ Advisory Council, stressed the role that diversity, friendly intercommunal relations, and democracy have played in the city, as symbolized in the fact that the summer festival has represented open-mindedness and solidarity for almost a half century. The Office for Immigration and Integration along with partner organizations provided information on their activities and projects, including language instruction, as well as procedures for citizenship and official recognition of academic degrees.

As Milena Löbcke put it, “Even though we are living through challenging times, we want to celebrate the spirit of diversity in our city with all those in attendance, and to point out that we live peacefully together in an open-minded city, with a zest for life.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
