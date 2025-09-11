Armenian Pilaf from Montebello’s Catering by Herach & Ara

MONTEBELLO, Calif, — “Catering by Herach & Ara was established in 1984. It serves the Southern California and Southern Nevada communities with comprehensive catering services, event planning, staffing and execution with rentals, support equipment and coordination. Our commissaries are centrally located in Montebello and Anaheim Hills, California,” says the Montebello-based founder, Ara Balayan.

“Our catering team of talented, experienced professionals are solely dedicated and focused on providing the best services for your event, so there is no need to worry about distance or the number of events we are serving on one specific day. Our chefs have tantalized many thousands of guests with their original recipes and creations. Our continental menus offer Armenian, Italian, Mexican, Chinese, Mediterranean, and Japanese appetizers, salads, specialties, and desserts for parties, graduations, weddings, and special events for up to 6,000. We can accommodate dairy-free, gluten-free and other special dietary needs. Themed parties, props and support equipment are also available in making every event as unique and memorable as possible,” adds Ara. “We offer basic drop-off service, family-style and full formal silver service catering with professional uniformed attendants, and have access to well-trained and dedicated service staff throughout the area.”

Because of his years of culinary training and background, Ara Balayan is an expert in cooking a variety of ethnic foods and dishes, including traditional Armenian pilaf for his family and company guests. Here are two of his favorite recipes he has prepared for 37 years at Herach & Ara. His pilaf is simple to make, rich and delicious, he adds. He has cooked pilaf on a burner, but a large quantity can be put into the oven, which gives “more control and a finer product.”

Ara Balayan’s Pilaf

Ingredients: