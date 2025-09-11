  TOP STORIES WEEK   37
 

Chef Ara Balayan and one of his assistants from Montebello-based Catering by Herach & Ara at a Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce event. Photos from Catering by Herach & Ara
Recipes

Armenian Pilaf from Montebello’s Catering by Herach & Ara

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
MONTEBELLO, Calif, — “Catering by Herach & Ara was established in 1984. It serves the Southern California and Southern Nevada communities with comprehensive catering services, event planning, staffing and execution with rentals, support equipment and coordination. Our commissaries are centrally located in Montebello and Anaheim Hills, California,” says the Montebello-based founder, Ara Balayan.

“Our catering team of talented, experienced professionals are solely dedicated and focused on providing the best services for your event, so there is no need to worry about distance or the number of events we are serving on one specific day. Our chefs have tantalized many thousands of guests with their original recipes and creations. Our continental menus offer Armenian, Italian, Mexican, Chinese, Mediterranean, and Japanese appetizers, salads, specialties, and desserts for parties, graduations, weddings, and special events for up to 6,000. We can accommodate dairy-free, gluten-free and other special dietary needs. Themed parties, props and support equipment are also available in making every event as unique and memorable as possible,” adds Ara. “We offer basic drop-off service, family-style and full formal silver service catering with professional uniformed attendants, and have access to well-trained and dedicated service staff throughout the area.”

Because of his years of culinary training and background, Ara Balayan is an expert in cooking a variety of ethnic foods and dishes, including traditional Armenian pilaf for his family and company guests. Here are two of his favorite recipes he has prepared for 37 years at Herach & Ara. His pilaf is simple to make, rich and delicious, he adds. He has cooked pilaf on a burner, but a large quantity can be put into the oven, which gives “more control and a finer product.”

 

Ara Balayan’s Pilaf

Ingredients:

1 1/2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup very fine vermicelli, broken in small pieces

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup parboiled rice

Salt to taste

Preparation:

Topics: Pilaf
People: Ara Balayan

Heat the butter in a small skillet. Add the vermicelli and fry until golden brown. Meanwhile, bring the broth to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the browned vermicelli, the rice and salt to taste and stir.

Cover and cook over medium heat until the broth is absorbed, about 15 minutes, stirring to blend the ingredients toward the end of the cooking time. Serve hot.

Makes 3 to 4 servings

 

Armenian Pilaf for a Party

Ingredients:

6 to 8 tablespoons butter

1 cup very fine vermicelli, broken in small pieces

8 cups (2 quarts) chicken broth

4 cups parboiled rice

Salt to taste

 

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Heat the butter in a medium skillet. Add the vermicelli and fry until golden brown. Meanwhile, bring the broth to a boil. Add the vermicelli, the rice and salt, and stir. Turn the rice mixture into a large baking pan. Cover tightly with foil. Place in the oven and bake for 30 minutes.

Uncover and stir until evenly mixed. Cover again tightly with foil. Continue to bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the broth is completely absorbed.

Makes 15 to 20 servings

A salad platter by Herach and Ara

Note:

Parboiled rice isn’t actually a different type of grain, but rather, it gets its name and different flavor from the process of partially boiling it in its husk. Why? Originally it was done to make the rice easier to process by hand, however, nowadays it helps to save more of the original vitamins and minerals found in rice, without the long cook time of whole grains. And, although it might sound like it, this rice is not precooked. For information on parboiled rice, see: https://carolinarice.com/cooking/beginners-guide-to-parboiled-rice-with-recipe-ideas/#:~:text=Bring%202%20%C2%BC%20cups%20of,until%20all%20water%20is%20absorbed.

Catering by Herach & Ara

Ara Balayan

1460 S. Greenwood Ave.

Montebello, CA 90640

(323) 728-0573

(323) 536-5814 (cell)

Call for rates, menus and catering services.

Go to: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Catering-by-Herach-Ara/471484419674479

For Corporate Events, Holiday Parties, Wedding & Wedding Rehearsals, Family Reunions, Sports Event or Graduations.

See: https://www.first5la.org/files/Herach-and-Ara-rates.pdf

See: https://www.whittierchamber.com/testimonial/ara-balayan/

*A story about the Armenian Food Fair & Fest at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Montebello, CA, where these recipes were published is courtesy of food and wine writer, blogger, and cookbook author, Barbara Hansen, and originally appeared at tableconsersation.com on June 8, 2009. For these recipes, go to: https://www.tableconversation.com/2009/06/feasting-at-an-armenian-fair.html

