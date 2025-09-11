Armenian Museum of America Presents Second ‘Music in Color’ Concert

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Museum of America will host the second performance of its “Music in Color” concert series on Saturday, September 27 at 7 p.m., a new initiative and artist-in-residence program led by acclaimed violinist Haig Hovsepian. Supported by longtime museum benefactor Nancy Kolligian, the program brings engaging live musical experiences to the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries, while deepening public connection to Armenian culture through music.

The “Music in Color: Artist-in-Residence Program” is designed to foster meaningful engagement with the Museum’s exhibitions through live performance, educational programming, and cross-cultural collaborations. Audiences will experience the rich tapestry of Armenian musical heritage alongside global influences in an intimate gallery setting.

Haig Hovsepian, described by renowned violinist Ilya Kaler as “one of the most gifted musicians of his generation,” is celebrated for his versatility across classical, Armenian, and jazz traditions. He has performed in world-class venues including Carnegie Hall, Symphony Hall, and the Koussevitzky Music Shed, and has appeared as a soloist with the Boston Pops Orchestra. A graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music, Hovsepian is a dedicated educator and advocate for community engagement through the arts.

Joining Hovsepian for this performance is pianist Joseph Vasconi, hailed for his “adroit facility and depth of understanding.” Born in Los Gatos, California, Vasconi began studying piano at age five and has emerged as a distinguished soloist, chamber musician, and collaborator. His accolades include First Prize at the Cunningham International Piano Competition, the United States Open Music Competition, and recognition by the National YoungArts Foundation. He has appeared at festivals such as the Aspen Music Festival and Tanglewood Music Center, where he was awarded the Leonard Bernstein Fellowship for two consecutive summers. Vasconi earned his Master’s degree from the New England Conservatory of Music.

As part of his residency at the Armenian Museum of America, Hovsepian and Vasconi will present a concert inspired by “The Art of Disruption: The Art and Impact of Serj Tankian.”

“The program was conceived to reflect the Armenian-American identity, bringing together composers from both traditions,” explained Hovsepian.