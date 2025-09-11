Armenia Is Ready to Open Turkey Border Immediately, Rubinyan Says

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Ruben Rubinyan, a deputy parliament speaker and Armenia’s special envoy for the normalization of relations with Turkey, said on September 8 that Armenia is prepared to open its border with Turkey and establish diplomatic ties with it without delay.

“The key issue is normalization. The entire process is about opening the closed border and establishing diplomatic relations, and discussions are mainly focused on it,” Rubinyan told reporters at the National Assembly on Monday.

He stressed that Armenia sees no obstacles on its part and pointed to Armenia’s recent establishment of diplomatic ties with Pakistan as an example of its willingness to engage constructively.

“If there is political will — and from our side, it certainly exists — this can happen in a short timeframe,” Rubinyan emphasized.

Commenting on his expected meeting with Turkish special envoy Serdar Kılıç in the coming days, the deputy speaker said that further details would be shared in due course.