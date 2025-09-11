  TOP STORIES WEEK   37
 

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym (photo LinkedIn)
Community

2 Arrested, Another Wanted in Fatal Shooting of UMass Amherst Student in Washington

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
62
0

WASHINGTON (WCVB) —Two teenagers were arrested on September 5 and a third suspect is being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a Massachusetts college student who was working as a congressional intern in Washington, D.C.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a UMass Amherst student, was one of three people shot on June 30 after police said he was caught in a dispute between rival groups. The Granby native was a rising senior at UMass Amherst, studying politics and finance, and had just started a summer internship in the office of Kansas Republican Rep. Ron Estes.

Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests in the case Friday morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family,” Smith said. “We hope news of these two arrests and a third one pending — I’m confident we’ll get the third one — give Eric’s loved ones some sense of peace.”

Smith said the investigation was led by a detective in the MPD’s Homicide Branch with support from several federal agencies. The U.S. Marshals Service helped to make the arrests Friday morning, she said.

Cmdr. Kevin Kentish of the MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division identified the arrested suspects as Kelvin Thomas Jr. and Jalen Lucas. Both of the suspects are 17-year-old residents of Washington, D.C.

“They’re both charged with first-degree murder while armed, premeditated. Both are being charged as adults,” Kentish said.

Kentish said Thomas and Lucas were shooting in the direction of two others who were riding a bike and that the shooting was related to an ongoing “neighborhood crew dispute.” One of those on the bike was also injured in the shooting but survived.

After the shooting, the suspects left the area in a vehicle that was reported stolen in Maryland several days earlier. That car was subsequently recovered in Maryland.

“Video footage, along with the assistance of community members and an analysis of evidence recovered throughout the investigation, ultimately led to the identification of three suspects. Once those three suspects were identified, we applied for search warrants,” Kentish said.

“I hope today’s arrest sends a message to individuals who choose to commit violence in our city. If you harm innocent victims in our community, we will hold you accountable,” Smith said.

Family members said Tarpinian-Jachym overcame dyslexia, a heart condition and recent surgery to get to the internship. He was a rising senior, studying politics and finance.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“He was a very kind, gentle soul, and he was a very humble boy,” his sister, Angela Tarpinian-Jachym, said. “It’s a horrible loss, and I don’t know if we’ll ever recover. We’ll learn to cope and move on day by day, but the pain will always be there.”

When President Donald Trump called in the National Guard to battle crime in Washington, D.C., he referenced Tarpinian-Jachym’s death among the recent examples of violent incidents.

 

