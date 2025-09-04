TUMO Heads to India: New Center Opening in Mumbai

YEREVAN — This November, TUMO will open its first South Asian center in Mumbai, in partnership with the Shantilal Shanghvi Foundation. The new center will be located in Shikha Academy’s brand-new building, one of India’s most forward-thinking educational institutions. TUMO Mumbai will provide free education in technology and design to up to 1,800 teens each week.

“I have no doubt that TUMO can be life-changing for teenagers in India. But this is also a huge learning opportunity for us. The population density, the socio-economic mix, the degree of mobile penetration, and a unique emphasis on national excellence in AI… These are all things we look forward to experiencing and learning from in India,” said Marie Lou Papazian, TUMO CEO.

TUMO’s model combines self-learning, hands-on workshops, and learning labs where students personalize their learning journeys while working alongside industry professionals. Along with technical knowledge, they develop soft skills that prepare them for the future.

Before the center’s official launch, Pegor Papazian, TUMO’s Chief Development Officer, and Tom Auger, Senior Software Engineer, piloted TUMO’s new Generative AI workshop with students from Mumbai’s informal settlements. Teens explored generative AI through coding, building AI agents, designing websites, and creating visuals and music.

This follows TUMO’s ai/teens worldwide conference in March, where future Mumbai staff and students joined their peers from across TUMO centers worldwide to discuss the relationship between artificial intelligence and education. Watch the conference at tumo.ai/teens.

The launch of TUMO Mumbai strengthens ties between Armenia and India, uniting both nations around shared goals of innovation, digital literacy, and youth empowerment.