Obituary: Dorothy Anne Keverian, Devoted Matriarch, Born to Genocide Survivors

BOSTON — Dorothy Anne (Moranian) Keverian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 95.

Born on August 25, 1930, in Arlington, Mass., Dorothy was the daughter of Manuel and Osanna Moranian, survivors of the Armenian Genocide. Their courage and resilience, along with the close bonds of their extended family, shaped Dorothy’s life. She grew up surrounded by dozens of uncles, aunts, and cousins, all of whom shared meals, stories, and traditions that remained dear to her throughout her life.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 73 years, Jack Keverian. Together, they raised three children: George (with wife Diane), Kenneth (with wife Dorota), and Lisann (with husband Doug Dillon). She was the grandmother of 11 — Niari, Hagop, Ani, Lori, Katrina, Tanya, Kristine, Ryan, Kevin, Michael and Kelsey — and a great-grandmother of 6 — Talia, Dominic, Gemma, Cyrus, Hudson and Michael — each of whom she adored and cherished.

More than anything, she saw her greatest purpose in raising her children and grandchildren and creating a home that was nurturing. She embraced that role with an unmatched devotion and unwavering love.

Family was at the very heart of Dorothy’s life. She was deeply close to her siblings — Alice, Helen, Marguerite and Thomas — and was a loving aunt to their children and great-aunt to many more. Her greatest joy was time spent with family, where her lighthearted spirit and joyful demeanor set the tone. She left the disciplining to the parents, preferring instead to be a source of fun, laughter and unconditional love.

Dorothy had a remarkable gift for connection. Anytime she met another Armenian, within minutes she would determine that they were a second cousin once removed. Whether or not this was technically true, to Dorothy it didn’t matter because to her, they were all family. Dorothy inherited from her mother the gift of reading fortunes in the grounds at the bottom of a Turkish coffee cup. Young men and women alike would inevitably be told of romance just around the corner or of great fortune soon to come. It was less about prophecy than it was about her gift of encouragement — a reflection of her deep power of positive thinking.