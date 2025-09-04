  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Obituary: Dorothy Anne Keverian, Devoted Matriarch, Born to Genocide Survivors

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
BOSTON — Dorothy Anne (Moranian) Keverian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 95.

Born on August 25, 1930, in Arlington, Mass., Dorothy was the daughter of Manuel and Osanna Moranian, survivors of the Armenian Genocide. Their courage and resilience, along with the close bonds of their extended family, shaped Dorothy’s life. She grew up surrounded by dozens of uncles, aunts, and cousins, all of whom shared meals, stories, and traditions that remained dear to her throughout her life.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 73 years, Jack Keverian. Together, they raised three children: George (with wife Diane), Kenneth (with wife Dorota), and Lisann (with husband Doug Dillon). She was the grandmother of 11 — Niari, Hagop, Ani, Lori, Katrina, Tanya, Kristine, Ryan, Kevin, Michael and Kelsey — and a great-grandmother of 6 — Talia, Dominic, Gemma, Cyrus, Hudson and Michael — each of whom she adored and cherished.

More than anything, she saw her greatest purpose in raising her children and grandchildren and creating a home that was nurturing.  She embraced that role with an unmatched devotion and unwavering love.

Family was at the very heart of Dorothy’s life. She was deeply close to her siblings — Alice, Helen, Marguerite and Thomas — and was a loving aunt to their children and great-aunt to many more. Her greatest joy was time spent with family, where her lighthearted spirit and joyful demeanor set the tone. She left the disciplining to the parents, preferring instead to be a source of fun, laughter and unconditional love.

Dorothy had a remarkable gift for connection. Anytime she met another Armenian, within minutes she would determine that they were a second cousin once removed. Whether or not this was technically true, to Dorothy it didn’t matter because to her, they were all family. Dorothy inherited from her mother the gift of reading fortunes in the grounds at the bottom of a Turkish coffee cup. Young men and women alike would inevitably be told of romance just around the corner or of great fortune soon to come. It was less about prophecy than it was about her gift of encouragement — a reflection of her deep power of positive thinking.

She also inherited from her mother an appreciation for life’s finer details. Dorothy’s table settings, jewelry, and style reflected her eye for beauty and her belief in celebrating life’s special moments.

Though she grew up in an era when many women did not attend college, Dorothy pursued higher learning in her 40s, taking courses at Goucher College. True to form, she became a “den mother” to her fellow students, teaching as much through her example as she absorbed in the classroom.

She expressed her love as a mother and grandmother most often through food. A gifted cook, she created cherished Armenian dishes such as dolma, sarma, kufta, eetch and kufta yachne. To her family, these foods were not only delicious but an expression of her love – meals that nourished the soul as much as the body. Even now, those flavors evoke Dorothy’s presence and her boundless affection.

Dorothy will be remembered as a positive, fun-loving, and caring woman who made the lives of those around her better simply by being herself. Her spirit will live on in the memories, traditions, and love she leaves behind. We will all miss her dearly yet feel so grateful to have had her in our lives.

Funeral Services were held at Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle St., Cambridge, on September 3. Interment followed at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, which in turn was followed by a  Memorial Meal (Hokejash) at the Holy Trinity Church Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Armenian Church or the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), 55 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022.  More details can be found at www.giragosianfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by the Giragosian Funeral Home.

