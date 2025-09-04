New York Public Library President to Be Keynote Speaker at NAASR Gala

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) announced recently their guest speaker for the 70th Anniversary Gala will be Dr. Anthony W. Marx, president of the New York Public Library, the nation’s largest library system with 92 locations in New York City and the most used research library in the world. Since joining NYPL in 2011, Marx has strengthened the Library’s role as an essential provider of educational resources and opportunities by becoming a national leader in bridging the digital divide through groundbreaking programs.

Before joining the Library, Marx served as president of Amherst College from 2003 to 2011. Marx has a BA from Yale, and an MPA and a PhD from Princeton.

The gala, “Celebrating 70 Years – Building the Future of Armenian Studies,” will take place on Saturday, October 4, at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston.

Two long-time supporters of NAASR, Pamela Avedisian and Yervant Chekijian, will be the Honorary Chairs of the gala which will be emceed by Dr. Nora Lessersohn and Dr. Thomas Simsarian Dolan.

For tickets and information visit www.naasr.org/gala70.