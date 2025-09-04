ICRC Closes its Office in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Following a decision by the Government of Azerbaijan, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) close its office in the country on September 3.

The ICRC will continue to engage with the Azerbaijani authorities to support persons protected under international humanitarian law (IHL) in line with our mandate and the country’s obligations under the Geneva Conventions. The group intends to preserve its dialogue on all matters pertaining to humanitarian diplomacy.

Since 1992, the ICRC has helped meet the immediate and essential needs of people in conflict-affected communities, provided psychosocial support to affected people, improved critical infrastructure, and implemented projects to promote mine risk awareness and safe behavior in weapon contaminated areas.