Celebrate Armenia! at Armenian Heritage Park on September 20

BOSTON — The Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway will host Celebrate Armenia! on Saturday, September 20. This joyful celebration for all ages will include folktales, children’s choruses, young dancers, community storytelling, live music, dancing, tastings of signature dishes and will conclude with Jazz Under the Stars at 7 p.m. The event will honor Armenian Independence Day, and as with all programs at the park, is free and open to the public. The rain date is Saturday, September 27.

Opening the festivities at 1 p.m. will be Meghri Dervartanian, children’s book author and illustrator, sharing Armenian folktales.

At 1:30 p.m., Children in Song will feature the Little Miracles Children’s Chorus of the Erebuni Armenian School, directed by Anahit Karchikyan with Principal Arminé Manukyan, M.Ed.; the St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School Choir, led by Choir Director Maro Arakelian with head of school Dr. Garine Palandjian, PhD; and Kamurjner Cultural Connections’ Zanger Children’s Chorus of Boston, under the artistic direction of Dr. Artur Veranian.

At 2 p.m., young dancers from the Armenian Dance Studio under the direction of Anahit Toroysan, artistic director, will perform.

At 2:30 p.m., there will be a segment titled “Let’s Dance,” featuring the St. James Hye Café Band with David Ansbigian, guitar and vocals; Leon Janikian, clarinet; Bob Raphalian, oud; and Joe Sarkisian, dumbeg and vocals. Tea and Sweets will follow at 4 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m., Sharing Stories will reflect on the immigrant experience with Armine Hovhannissian and others sharing their personal journeys.