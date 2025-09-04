‘A Suitcase to Home’ to Have Premiere on September 24

GLENDALE — The Glendale/La Cañada chapter of Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR), on September 24 will host the premiere of “A Suitcase to Home,” a documentary that not only won the prestigious Deauville Green Award, but also encapsulates the heart-wrenching struggles and unwavering spirit of the Armenian people.

The program will take place at the AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Performing Arts Center 2495 E Mountain St, Pasadena, at 8 p.m.

This film documents the profound challenges faced during the recent 44-day Artsakh War, the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, and the forced displacement of more than 120,000 Armenians from their homes in September 2023.

Through the lens of this documentary, viewers can witness the extraordinary resilience of the Armenian people who strive to uphold their cultural identity amidst adversity. The film is a testament to their strength and an inspiring reminder of their enduring connection to their homeland.

For two decades SOAR has provided humanitarian relief to orphaned Armenian children and adults with disabilities throughout the world. Its work in child protection extends beyond institutionalized children, however, protecting the most vulnerable members of Armenian society regardless of global circumstance.

Through the Families of Fallen Soldiers Relief Fund (soar-us.org/ffsrf) and the Artsakh Family Integration Fund (soar-us.org/afrf), the organization bring assistance and hope to these vulnerable populations that have been most affected by the recent events.