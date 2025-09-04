  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
36

Week

Latest articles of the week
A still from “A Suitcase to Home”
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureCommunity

‘A Suitcase to Home’ to Have Premiere on September 24

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
42
0

GLENDALE — The Glendale/La Cañada chapter of Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR), on September 24 will host the premiere of “A Suitcase to Home,” a documentary that not only won the prestigious Deauville Green Award, but also encapsulates the heart-wrenching struggles and unwavering spirit of the Armenian people.

The program will take place at the AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Performing Arts Center 2495 E Mountain St, Pasadena, at 8 p.m.

This film documents the profound challenges faced during the recent 44-day Artsakh War, the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, and the forced displacement of more than 120,000 Armenians from their homes in September 2023.

The exodus from Artsakh (Karabakh

Through the lens of this documentary, viewers can witness the extraordinary resilience of the Armenian people who strive to uphold their cultural identity amidst adversity. The film is a testament to their strength and an inspiring reminder of their enduring connection to their homeland.

For two decades SOAR has provided humanitarian relief to orphaned Armenian children and adults with disabilities throughout the world. Its work in child protection extends beyond institutionalized children, however, protecting the most vulnerable members of Armenian society regardless of global circumstance.

Through the Families of Fallen Soldiers Relief Fund (soar-us.org/ffsrf) and the Artsakh Family Integration Fund (soar-us.org/afrf), the organization bring assistance and hope to these vulnerable populations that have been most affected by the recent events.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenian Creative Technologies College Opens its Doors to the Specialists of Tomorrow
Next Celebrate Armenia! at Armenian Heritage Park on September 20
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.