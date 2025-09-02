Debut Novel Brings One Man’s Armenian Genocide Survival Story to Life Through Time Travel

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A Week in Berlin, the debut historical sci-fi novel by Angelina Der Arakelian – Dennington, has just been published. It tells the astonishing story of one man who survived the Armenian Genocide in 1915 after fleeing persecution and losing his family. Settling in Europe, he soon discovers that survival was only the beginning, especially when he gains the ability to relive and alter the past.

Blending researched history with speculative time travel, the novel examines how memory, trauma, and identity intersect, and how one life can ripple across decades. Readers are invited into a story of courage, survival, love and the enduring power of remembering what history attempts to erase.

Drawing inspiration from her great-grandfather’s survival story, Der Arakelian – Dennington creates a narrative that is historically grounded yet imaginatively expansive, appealing to readers of literary fiction, historical novels, and speculative fiction alike.

“His survival was a defiance of erasure,” says Der Arakelian – Dennington. “This novel honors that courage and asks: what does it mean to survive when history wants to forget you?”

A Week in Berlin has drawn early comparisons to The Time Traveler’s Wife, Cloud Atlas, and The Midnight Library, for its combination of emotional depth, historical insight, and literary imagination. The novel is now available for purchase on Amazon in eBook, paperback and hardback editions.

Angelina Der Arakelian – Dennington is an award-winning screenwriter, poet, journalist and debut novelist. She draws on her heritage and family history to craft narratives that are emotionally resonant, intellectually compelling, and embedded in history.