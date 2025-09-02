  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev, seen here giving an interview to Al Arabiya on August 27 (Photo: president.az)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Azerbaijani Leader Touts Trump Peace Plan for the Caucasus

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
33
0

In a wide-ranging television interview on August 27,  Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev asserted a key provision of the Trump peace plan for the Caucasus can be implemented quickly. The same cannot be said for the restoration of stable relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, he indicated.

Aliyev spoke at length about the provisional peace deal he signed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump on August 8 in Washington, sounding broadly optimistic that the agreement signals the end of almost four decades of conflict and “opens absolutely new opportunities for the South Caucasus region and the broader regions of Central Asia and the Middle East.”

He told an interviewer from the Al Arabiya television channel he would sign a peace treaty, the text of which was reportedly finalized in the spring, as soon as Armenia amended its constitution to acknowledge Baku’s sovereignty over the long-contested Nagorno Karabakh territory. Azerbaijani forces reconquered Karabakh in 2023. Aliyev did not sound confident that Yerevan would adopt an amendment quickly, given the sensitivity of the issue among the general Armenian population and the low popularity ratings of Pashinyan’s government.

“I hope that nothing will interfere with the process,” Aliyev said. “But again, I don’t have 100 percent guarantees because I am not well aware of the internal politics of Armenia. We know that next summer they will hold parliamentary elections. We know that they are working on the draft of a new constitution. But if there is strong external interference, then yes, we may think that something could break what has been agreed.”

The Azerbaijani leader appeared to suggest that even in the absence of a signed and ratified peace agreement, other parts of the Trump peace deal could proceed, namely, the development of a transit corridor dubbed the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. With Trump’s name now attached to the project, “I’m sure that it will materialize very soon,” Aliyev said.

Aliyev said Baku has already created much of the road and rail infrastructure on its territory to link up to TRIPP, envisioned as a 42-kilometer road, rail and pipeline corridor traversing Armenian territory to connect Azerbaijan proper and its Nakhichevan exclave. Meanwhile, Turkey has commenced work on a railway to connect Nakhichevan to the Turkish hub at Kars.

It is in Armenia’s best economic interests to see TRIPP through to completion, given it stands to become a lucrative source of transit revenue, the Azerbaijani leader contended. “Taking into account that the volumes of cargo from Asia to Europe through Azerbaijan are growing year by year, I’m sure that [TRIPP] will be an important transportation link connecting the continents,” he said. He added that completing a 42-kilometer rail link across Armenian territory could occur quickly, as fast as one year.

Commenting on the state of Azerbaijani-Russian relations, Aliyev confirmed ties remain in a deep freeze. The touchstone of acrimony is Russia’s accidental shoot down of an Azerbaijani civilian airliner last December. The Azerbaijani leader accused Russia of trying to cover-up its responsibility, adding that “the reaction of Russian officials to [the incident] created a very big frustration and disappointment in Azerbaijan.”

Aliyev during the interview delved into history, backhandedly blaming Russians for creating the conditions that ultimately sparked the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in the late 1980s amid the collapse of the Soviet Union. Following the collapse of the Tsarist empire, he noted an independent Azerbaijan had existed from May 1918 to April 1920, “when the Russian army invaded Azerbaijan and occupied [the country].” The Bolsheviks, he added, went on to separate Nakhichevan from Azerbaijan proper and gave the territory in between to Armenia. “That’s how Azerbaijan became divided into two,” he said.

“We established our own state, but the Bolsheviks took it from us,” he added.

Aliyev’s interpretation of history caused an outcry in Moscow, with an array of officials in Moscow disparaging his remarks. An influential Russian MP, Konstantin Zatulin, described Aliyev’s comments as an “attack” on Russia.

Meanwhile, another MP, Mikhail Matveyev, said Aliyev should be grateful that Azerbaijan was absorbed into what became the Soviet Union. “Russophobia is a very dangerous disease that only gets worse over the years,” the Lenta.ru outlet quoted the MP as saying.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

(This article originally appeared on the website www.eurasianet.org on August 27.)

