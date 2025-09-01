What Happened to the Istanbul Armenians on September 6, 1955: A Memoir

By Sonia Ebruhi Derman Harlan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
[Publisher’s Note: The following article is disseminated on the anniversary the September 6-7, 1955 pogrom or riots in Istanbul. It is the first chapter of an extensive memoir.]
I had not taken my mandatory afternoon nap. This seven-year-old was never exempt from her daily naps except for days when Mother and I would go visit the Armenian Kalfayan Orphanage in nearby Baglarbasi. It was there that a dozen or so girls had become my summer friends. We were not necessarily playmates, but we did a lot in each other’s company: we worked the Kalfayan farm, we would receive daily instruction together, we tended to the animals, we would play at the swings, we would run through the garden sprinklers, etc. – all the joys of youthful comradery. Everyone spoke Armenian there — freely, out in the open. We were taught multiple Armenian hymns and prayers. The nuns taught us how to embroider the Armenian cross, angels and biblical flora motifs. This is why visiting the orphanage was a treat for me in more ways than one: both a hub of welcomed activity and an oasis for peaceful contemplation and prayer.
Kalfayan was located on a secluded peaceful parcel of land in the Baglarbasi district of the Asian shore of Istanbul. This, and its Haskoy counterpart (for winter use) on the European shore, were on extensive properties provided by the rich Armenian amira benefactors of yesteryear [amiras were a class of elite wealthy Armenians in the Ottoman capital in the 18th and 19th centuries]. My father knew a lot about Kalfayan and the amiras. He had grown up in Haskoy on Mgrdich Amira Jezayirlian’s estate, adjacent to the Kalfayan orphanage.
But today, September 6, 1955, Mother said, “We are not going to Kalfayan.”