Peace in the Caucasus: Ensuring Europe Plays a Role after Trump’s Ceremony

By Jim O’Brien
The Trump-brokered deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan signals public US involvement in one of Europe’s most protracted conflicts. But the ceremony may have come too soon, triggering dynamics that could threaten lasting peace.
On August 8, American president Donald Trump hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to announce a framework that could potentially end the two countries’ decades-long conflict. While many parts of the deal had been in place for almost a year, the White House ceremony creates the need for swift action for the deal to stick. Europeans can influence the process, with their leverage growing as attention turns to the region’s possible integration into global markets.
A central element of the agreement is Armenia’s consent to open a 43-kilometer stretch of its territory for an America-administered corridor connecting Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhichevan, which borders Iran and Turkey. The goal is that the officially named Trump Corridor for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) becomes part of a major trade route from central Asia through Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey to global markets.
While this is a milestone worth celebrating, my experience from decades of peace talks is that international observers leave ceremonies pleased with how much has been done, while the relevant parties fixate on what they did not achieve. And now there is a risk that the White House event could trigger dynamics that undermine the prospects for peace.
First, there will be no final agreement for at least a year because Azerbaijan insists Armenia remove from its constitution any reference to periods when Armenia governed parts of Azerbaijan, including areas that have been historically inhabited by ethnic Armenians. Any amendment to Armenia’s constitution will not happen before next year’s election — now set to be overshadowed by this very issue.