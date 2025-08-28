Narek Mkrtchyan Appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States

YEREVAN (president.am) — President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan signed decrees on August 27 appointing Narek Mkrtchyan as the country’s new ambassador to the United States and relieving him of his post as minister of labor and social affairs.

Based on the prime minister’s recommendation and in line with Article 132 of the Constitution and the Law on Diplomatic Service, Mkrtchyan has been appointed ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Armenia to the United States, with residence in Washington, D.C.

According to another presidential decree, Mkrtchyan was formally relieved of his duties as minister, which began in August 2021.

Born on June 20, 1989, in the village of Parakar in Armavir Province, he studied to be a historian at Yerevan State University and eventually became a lecturer in this field before his election in 2018 to the Armenian National Assembly as part of the My Step electoral alliance.