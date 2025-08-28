Farewell Reception in Honor of Ambassador Lilit Makunts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On August 22, the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to the United States hosted a farewell reception in honor of H.E. Lilit Makunts, marking the conclusion of her tenure as Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States.

The event was attended by high-ranking U.S. officials, members of the Kansas National Guard, honorary consuls of Armenia to the United States, representatives of bipartisan think tanks, and members of the Armenian American community.

In her farewell address, Makunts expressed gratitude as she reflected on her four-year tenure. She highlighted the initialing of a historic peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on August 8 in Washington.

Makunts emphasized the significance of elevating Armenia–U.S. relations to a strategic partnership as a key element for the trajectory and sustainability of bilateral ties. She extended her sincere appreciation to the United States and its partners for their continued support, reaffirmed the strength of Armenia–U.S. relations grounded in shared democratic values, and acknowledged the vital contributions of the Armenian American community throughout the decades.

She also expressed thanks to the embassy team for their service and dedication, and to her family for their steadfast support during her tenure.

Makunts was awarded the “Medal of Excellence” by the Kansas National Guard in recognition of her four years of meritorious service and her significant contribution to strengthening bilateral security cooperation between Armenia and the Kansas National Guard.