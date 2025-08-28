Armenian Museum of America to Present ‘The Art of Disruption’ Featuring Paintings & Music Scores by Serj Tankian

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Museum of America will host an upcoming exhibition titled “The Art of Disruption: The Art and Impact of Serj Tankian,” a biographical and multimedia showcase that explores the life, art, and activism of Serj Tankian, an internationally renowned musician, visual artist, poet, and human rights advocate.

The exhibition opens to the public on September 6 and will run through February 28, 2026.

The exhibition is curated by Ryann Casey and sponsored by Carolyn Mugar and the Alan and Isabelle DerKazarian Foundation.

Inspired by Tankian’s 2024 memoir, Down with the System, this immersive exhibition highlights the intersections of music, painting, and protest that define his work. Best known as the electrifying frontman of the Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down, Tankian has also emerged as a powerful visual artist and outspoken advocate for social justice, genocide recognition, environmental protection, and Armenian cultural identity.

“The Art of Disruption” highlights Tankian as a genre-defying musician and a multidisciplinary creator whose impact transcends stage and studio. Featuring original paintings, music, video, and personal artifacts, the exhibition offers an intimate look at the ways Tankian has used creative expression as a tool for activism and healing.

“We are honored to present this landmark exhibition celebrating one of the most compelling artistic voices of our time,” said Executive Director Jason Sohigian. “Serj’s commitment to truth and justice resonates deeply with our mission, and we’re excited to share his powerful story with audiences of all backgrounds.”