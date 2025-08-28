  TOP STORIES WEEK   35
 

Serj Tankian, “Les Ocean Melodies,” 2023, acrylic on canvas, 60 x 72 in.
Arts & CultureCommunity

Armenian Museum of America to Present ‘The Art of Disruption’ Featuring Paintings & Music Scores by Serj Tankian

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WATERTOWN — The Armenian Museum of America will host an upcoming exhibition titled “The Art of Disruption: The Art and Impact of Serj Tankian,” a biographical and multimedia showcase that explores the life, art, and activism of Serj Tankian, an internationally renowned musician, visual artist, poet, and human rights advocate.

The exhibition opens to the public on September 6 and will run through February 28, 2026.

The exhibition is curated by Ryann Casey and sponsored by Carolyn Mugar and the Alan and Isabelle DerKazarian Foundation.

Inspired by Tankian’s 2024 memoir, Down with the System, this immersive exhibition highlights the intersections of music, painting, and protest that define his work. Best known as the electrifying frontman of the Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down, Tankian has also emerged as a powerful visual artist and outspoken advocate for social justice, genocide recognition, environmental protection, and Armenian cultural identity.

“The Art of Disruption” highlights Tankian as a genre-defying musician and a multidisciplinary creator whose impact transcends stage and studio. Featuring original paintings, music, video, and personal artifacts, the exhibition offers an intimate look at the ways Tankian has used creative expression as a tool for activism and healing.

Serj Tankian

“We are honored to present this landmark exhibition celebrating one of the most compelling artistic voices of our time,” said Executive Director Jason Sohigian. “Serj’s commitment to truth and justice resonates deeply with our mission, and we’re excited to share his powerful story with audiences of all backgrounds.”

The exhibition will be accompanied by a series of programs including a Curator Chat and a video of the artist streaming in our Rose and Gregory A. Kolligian Media Room. All of the works in the show are available for purchase, with proceeds of the sales benefitting the mission of the Armenian Museum of America.

Five different lithograph prints by Serj Tankian are also available in the Gift Shop, which are hand-signed and hand-numbered by the artist in a limited edition of 30, created especially for this exhibition

All of the works are accompanied by music scores created by Tankian. Arloopa created an app in Armenia, which uses augmented reality to recognize each piece using a smartphone. Visitors are encouraged to download the app before viewing the show and bring their headphones to experience the works as the artist intended.

The opening on September 6 will include a Curator Chat with the artist, and it is already sold out. It is not a signing event, but rather an opportunity to view the works in the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries. For more information, visit: www.armenianmuseum.org/serj-tankian

The Armenian Museum of America is located at 65 Main St., Watertown, and is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
