Watertown Native Harry Parsekian’s Adventures Span the Globe

By Raffi V. Arkun
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
WATERTOWN — “My country is the world, my countrymen are all mankind.” This motto, based on the words of American abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison in 1838, is how Watertown native Harry Parsekian describes his philosophy in life.
Harry is young at heart and perhaps thanks to his various athletic endeavors over the years, he also appears much younger than his chronological age. He was born at his parent’s home on Hazel Street in Watertown in 1935 and grew up in an Armenian family and community environment. At home, the Parsekians spoke Armenian primarily, though when older Armenians got together Turkish would be mixed in. They knew everybody on the street by name, whether they were Armenian, Italian, Greek, or Irish, due to the closeknit nature of the Watertown community.
Harry’s mother Myreni (Mary) was born in Efkere (today Bahceli), a village northeast of Gesarea or Caesarea (Kayseri), while his father Sarkis was born in Nirze, another village in the same region. Sarkis and his brother came to the US prior to the Armenian Genocide and started a cement block manufacturing business in Watertown. Harry as a youth hated going there so much, but his clever father would take Harry’s dog early in the morning with him, knowing that Harry would then come along and work. Mixing the sand and creating cement blocks, Harry recalled, was some of the hardest work he ever did.
Years later, Harry was able to get the intersection of Dexter Avenue and Nicholas Avenue in East Watertown named Missak and Sarkis Parsekian Square after his uncle and father, as this area became considered “Little Armenia” due to the number of Armenian stores. Missak and Sarkis were the ones who built two blocks of these Armenian stores.