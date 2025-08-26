Three Interns Spend Summer with the Mirror-Spectator

WATERTOWN — This summer has been an unusually full one at the Mirror-Spectator, with three interns joining the paper thanks to three different sponsoring programs or individuals – the Armenian Students’ Association Inc. (ASA) Journalism Internship Award, the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Boston Global Leadership Program, and Dean Vahan Shahinian, Esq.

The first intern to arrive, chronologically speaking, was Harry Chakmakian, who was sponsored by the AGBU Boston Global Leadership Program. He is from Boston and will be starting his junior year shortly at Maris University in Poughkeepsie, NY, where he majors in sports communication and minors in journalism.

Chakmakian said, “Journalism and Sports Communication have been passions of mine since I was young. I remember waking up early on weekends, not to watch cartoons, but to watch the newest episode of ‘SportsCenter.’ Ever since then, I knew I wanted to be a part of the topic which gave me so much entertainment. I am very thankful for this opportunity and the lessons that the Mirror-Spectator has taught me this summer. I am looking forward to what the future holds for me and will forever be grateful for this summer.”

The second intern is Shushanik Hayriyan, and she is originally from Artsakh. A beneficiary of the ASA award and a senior at the College of Idaho majoring in international political economy, Shushanik noted about her extracurricular activities that “Beyond my studies I have been active in Armenian advocacy in the US, working with community organizations to raise awareness about Artsakh and Armenia in policymaking.”

She said about her summer experience: “I chose to intern at the Armenian Mirror-Spectator because I wanted to combine that advocacy experience with journalism, telling stories about the displaced Artsakh community, cultural heritage, and more. This internship has not only sharpened my writing and research skills but also deepened my commitment to using my voice and education in service of my community.”

The third intern, Raffi V. Arkun, is also from the Boston area and will be starting Tufts University in a few days as a freshman. He just graduated Lynnfield High School, where he was vice president of the National Honors Society, student government class representative, a debate team captain, and a captain of the tennis team which is a four-time state finalist. Raffi’s internship was sponsored by Dean Shahinian, who has been a generous supporter of the Mirror-Spectator.