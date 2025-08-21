Pashinyan and Aliyev Endorse Trump for Nobel

WASHINGTON (Public Radio of Armenia) — The White House published the list of countries that call for US President Donald Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize on August 19.

The list includes Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia, President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, the Government of Pakistan, and Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe of Rwanda.

Armenia and Azerbaijan jointly nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address to the nation.

“Peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The contribution of US President Donald Trump and his administration has been crucial. For this reason, together with the President of Azerbaijan, we have decided to submit a joint application to the Norwegian Nobel Committee,” Pashinyan said.