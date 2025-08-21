Navy Veteran Robert Milian Saluted at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK — On August 13, a packed Yankee Stadium saluted Vietnam Veteran Robert “Bob” Milian.

The New York Yankees instituted the Veteran of the Night Program in 2019.

Milian was touched and delighted by the spotlight. “They even let me hold one of their World Series Championship Ring,” he said.

Milian said of his service history, “I did 2 tours off the coast of North Vietnam primarily (which was very hostile at the time) . from 1970-1974. I served on Guided Missile Cruisers. The team shot down 10 MiGs the 1st tour and 13 the 2nd tour before the Paris peace talks took place.

He served as a 2nd Class Petty Officer in the US Navy.