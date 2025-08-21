  TOP STORIES WEEK   34
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
34

Week

Latest articles of the week
Robert Milian holding one of the Yankees' World Series Championship rings
Community

Navy Veteran Robert Milian Saluted at Yankee Stadium

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
13
0

NEW YORK — On August 13, a packed Yankee Stadium saluted Vietnam Veteran Robert “Bob” Milian.

The New York Yankees instituted the Veteran of the Night Program in 2019.

Milian was touched and delighted by the spotlight. “They even let me hold one of their World Series Championship Ring,” he said.

Milian said of his service history, “I did 2 tours off the coast of North Vietnam primarily (which was very hostile at the time) . from 1970-1974. I served on Guided Missile Cruisers.  The team shot down 10 MiGs the 1st tour and 13 the 2nd tour before the Paris peace talks took place.

He served as a 2nd Class Petty Officer in the US Navy.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The attendance that night at Yankee Stadium was 44,466 — a packed crowd!

Robert Milian and family at Yankee Stadium

To see the clip, visit https://youtu.be/-R8W6bXoyjM?feature=shared

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous FAR Sparks Curiosity and Friendship through Science Camp
Next Obituary: Sheila Laurianna Palandjian, Cherished Matriarch Who Nurtured Family and Friends
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.