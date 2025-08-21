Former Armenian Official Faces Criminal Proceedings and Accusations of War Crimes in Gaza

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

The Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office has charged David Papazian, the former head of the now dissolved Armenian State Interests Foundation (ANIF), with forgery, money laundering, and theft. Foreign human rights group has also called for an investigation into Papazian’s alleged involvement in war crimes in Gaza.

According to the criminal proceeding launched on Friday, Papazian is being investigated over the alleged forgery of documents, stamps, seals, forms, as well as computer theft, and money laundering.

Papazian served as ANIF’s executive director from 2019 until January 2024. The foundation was established in 2019 and was dissolved in 2024, with Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan serving as the head of ANIF’s board of directors until 2022. At the time, Avinyan was Armenia’s deputy prime minister. A criminal case related to ANIF’s activities was initiated in December 2023 regarding alleged unspecified abuses.

Along with Papazian, Armenian investigative media Hetq reported that prosecution has also been initiated against Bella Manukyan, former director of Armenia’s Entrepreneur + State Anti-Crisis Investment Fund (ESIF), and Karine Andreasyan, director of CFW, who has links to Avinyan’s wife.

Hetq also noted that all three organisations “had come under media scrutiny for financial irregularities and mismanagement of state funds.”