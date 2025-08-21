FAR Sparks Curiosity and Friendship through Science Camp

NEW YORK/YEREVAN — Noy, 13, Grig and Ashot, both 11, recently became fast friends, united by their shared love of science and technology. They met at the 11th Byurakan Science Camp, generously supported by Harold and Josephine Gulamerian Foundation, where 34 curious schoolchildren from across Armenia, including Syunik, Lori, Tavush, Shirak, Aragatsotn, Kotayk, and Yerevan, came together to learn, explore, and have fun under the stars at the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory.

Noy Khachatryan said that he earned his spot at the camp after winning first place in chemistry at a FAR-supported STEM Olympiad earlier this spring. “Our school, Sisian #5, was recognized as the smartest school in the entire Sisian region,” exclaims Noy who has loved math, chemistry, and physics from a young age and dreams of a career in high tech.

His new friend Grig, from Dilijan in Tavush region, was fascinated by astronomy for the first time. “I think astronomy involves a lot of guessing and probability, while physics and chemistry are based on clear facts and numbers. That’s what I love most,” he says. Grig was amazed to learn that even though the Sun is enormous, it’s actually considered an average-sized star, and that the brightest star in the sky is Sirius. He adds, “We found out there are around 10 to the 22nd to 10 to the 24th stars in the universe. It’s mind-blowing!”

Over seven days, Noy, Grig, Ashot and the other campers explored astronomy and science hands-on. They met renowned scientists, toured Armenia’s largest telescope, explored Viktor Hambardzumyan’s house museum, the Schmidt observatory, and the planetarium, and enjoyed night sky observations through smaller telescopes. Beyond science, they joined games, debates, and cultural visits to places like Saghmosavank, Amberd, and the Armenian alphabet monument, all while building friendships they’ll carry into the school year.

“Science camps like this spark curiosity and help shape future scientists and responsible citizens,” says Eduard Karapetyan, FAR’s Head of Scientific and Educational Programs. “It’s not just about facts, it’s about discovering how each of us can make a difference.”

To learn more about FAR, visit www.farusa.org.