Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, left, with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Agreements Signed for Closer Cooperation during Iranian President Pezeshkian’s Visit to Yerevan

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenian/PanArmenian.net) — Armenia and Iran have pledged to significantly deepen their economic partnership, setting a target of reaching a $3 billion trade turnover through expanded investments, infrastructure projects, and closer cooperation in key sectors on August 19.

The agreement was announced following talks between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was on an official visit to Armenia. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral trade, taking advantage of the opportunities provided by the Free Trade Agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Among the priority projects highlighted was the construction of a second bridge over the Araks River, development of new and modernized border crossings, and the reduction of customs duties to facilitate trade. Both sides also emphasized the importance of the Persian Gulf–Black Sea transport corridor, which is expected to boost regional connectivity and strengthen the transit role of both countries.

Energy cooperation was another key focus. The leaders underscored the urgency of completing the third power transmission line between Armenia and Iran, which would expand electricity exchanges under the existing gas-for-electricity barter agreement.

The statement also underlined the need to develop international transportation routes, roads and railways, linking Armenia more directly with Iran and regional markets. In this context, Pashinyan’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative received backing from Tehran, with both sides stressing that new transportation links must respect territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Beyond infrastructure, Armenia and Iran agreed to support joint ventures in industry, agriculture, mining and services, with a special emphasis on creating favorable conditions for private sector cooperation.

The economic agreements were further reinforced during a joint trade forum in Yerevan, attended by government officials, business leaders, and representatives of private companies from both countries.

President Pezeshkian praised Armenia’s hospitality and invited Prime Minister Pashinyan to pay an official visit to Tehran, signaling continued momentum in strengthening economic and political ties between the two neighbors.

Armenian Borders

During a joint press conference, and referring to the recent agreement signed in Washington, Pashinyan reiterated that all communication routes passing through Armenian territory will remain under the exclusive jurisdiction and security oversight of Armenia. “Their security will be guaranteed by Armenia — not by any third country,” he said.

Pashinyan said that his talks with Pezeshkian focused on regional peace and the unblocking of economic and transport infrastructure — issues he described as key priorities for the Armenian government. He emphasized that Armenia’s vision is reflected in the “Crossroads of Peace” project, which has received strong support from Iranian partners at the highest level.

The Prime Minister stressed Armenia’s deep appreciation for Iran’s “clear and consistent stance” on safeguarding Armenia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the inviolability of its borders, describing these as matters of vital importance for both countries. “For Armenia and Iran, the inviolability of international borders and uninterrupted communication between our states is of crucial significance,” Pashinyan said.

He also briefed President Pezeshkian on the joint declaration signed in Washington on August 8 and the initialed agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on peace and interstate relations.

The Iranian and Armenian delegations after signing trade agreements

Agreements Signed

A series of bilateral agreements were signed between Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran during the official visit.

The Armenian and Iranian Foreign Ministries signed a memorandum on political consultations for 2025–2027. The document was signed by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Several additional memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were concluded in a wide range of fields:

Economy and Standards: The Armenian Ministry of Economy and Iran’s National Standards Organization signed an MoU on cooperation in standardization, accreditation, conformity assessment, metrology, and technical regulations.

Tourism: The Armenian Ministry of Economy and Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts signed a MoU to promote collaboration in the tourism sector.

Education and Vocational Training: Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports signed a MoU with Iran’s Ministry of Cooperation, Labor and Social Welfare on cooperation in vocational education and training for 2025–2029.

Urban Development and Construction: Armenia’s Urban Development Committee and Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development signed a MoU on cooperation in urban planning and construction.

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals: The Armenian National Center for Medicines and Medical Technologies signed a MoU with Iran’s Food and Drug Administration on cooperation in the regulation of medical products.

Cultural and Historical Institutions: Multiple agreements were signed between the national archives, libraries, and museums of the two countries, including MoUs between Armenia’s National Archives and the National Library and Archives of Iran, Armenia’s National Library and its Iranian counterpart, as well as between the History Museum of Armenia and the National Museum of Iran.

Cinema and Cultural Exchange: The Armenian National Cinema Center and Iran’s Cinema Organization signed an MoU to foster cooperation and film exchange.

Within the framework of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s official visit to Armenia, Head of the Urban Development Committee of Armenia Yegiazar Vardanyan and Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadeghi signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in urban development and construction, the Urban Development Committee has said.

The document defines several key areas of partnership, including the involvement of Iranian specialists and workers in the construction of 300 schools and 500 kindergartens in Armenia, as well as the exchange of experience in spatial planning, zoning and technical engineering services.

As part of his visit, Pezeshkian prayed at Yerevan’s Blue Mosque, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

Following the visit to Armenia, Pezeshkian is scheduled to travel to Belarus.

 

 

