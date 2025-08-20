Trump Claims He Ended War between ‘Aber-baijan’ and Albania

By Nate Ostiller

US President Donald Trump has claimed that he stopped a war between ‘Aber-baijan’ and Albania during a long-winded rant to conservative talk show host Mark Levin. Trump has repeatedly struggled to correctly pronounce Azerbaijan in public statements.

Trump’s comments were an apparent reference to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the recent meeting he hosted at the White House between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. During the meeting, the two leaders signed a joint declaration and initialed, but did not sign, a peace treaty.

The comments came amidst a list of seven conflicts that Trump claimed he had resolved in the first six months of his second term as president.

Following an apparent assertion that the India–Pakistan war was the ‘easiest’ to solve, he went on to discuss the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict.

“A lot of amazing, amazing things. You saw the Aber-baijan. That was a big one going on for 34, 35 years with, uh, Albania. Think of that. I mean, going on for years, and I got to know the heads, and I got to know them through trade. I was dealing with them a little bit, and I said, ‘Why are you guys fighting?’ Then I said, ‘I’m not gonna do a trade deal if you guys are gonna fight.’ It’s crazy.”