  TOP STORIES WEEK   34
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
34

Week

Latest articles of the week
Dr. Lilit Garibyan standing with her certificate and medal at the National Academy of Inventors in Atlanta in July 2025
Community

Dr. Lilit Garibyan Develops Treatment for Chronic Pain

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
20
0

By Raffi V. Arkun

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

BEVERLY, Mass. — “I am not going to let fear stop me.” These words became Dr. Lilit Garibyan’s mantra when facing the possibility of failing at various key stages of her life, especially in her youth, and it seems they were helpful. She graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Harvard and now is working on a US Food and Drug Administration-deemed “breakthrough device” that could eventually become the standard treatment for various chronic conditions like knee osteoarthritis and post-surgical pain. However, her path in life was not always so clearly bright.

Dr. Garibyan was given a medal at a National Academy of Inventors event in Atlanta, July 2025

Early Life in Yerevan

Born in Yerevan, Garibyan was one of three children in her class granted the honor of wearing a red scarf around her neck, which during the Communist era represented the top of the class. In the first grade, students were taught Armenian, Russian and Farsi, but not English. Her life dramatically changed when her family immigrated to the United States and settled in California in 1991, forcing Garibyan to learn a new language from scratch while adjusting to a new culture and a new school.

Dr. Garibyan as a child in Armenia

She eventually began to do well in school but when application season for college approached, Garibyan’s high school guidance counselor still advised her to apply to Glendale Community College, believing that other University of California (UC) schools would be too difficult and expensive. To try and raise money for college, a discouraged Lilit got a job dry cleaning which was “mind numbing.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

While a trusted Armenian friend pushed her to apply to 4 UC schools, Garibyan still had low expectations for herself. Nevertheless, she was determined to continue learning somehow and to find joy in her work. She had taken the SAT as if it was a routine test, with no studying or preparation, in contrast to other applicants who may have spent hours with private tutors to prepare, yet she still managed to do well enough to get into excellent schools such as UCLA.

Once at UCLA, contrary to what her guidance counselor thought, Garibyan did extremely well, graduating with triple honors in 2001. After a gap year that consisted of interviews, many applications, and working to earn money, Garibyan was accepted into many post-graduate programs, most prominently Harvard University’s joint MD/Ph.D. program.

With a full ride at Harvard, she was able to complete a Ph.D. in immunology, because, she said, she “really loved the immune system and was fascinated by how it worked.” She did it in only 3 years, as opposed to the typical Harvard standards of 5-6 years, and initially set her next goal as to have her own lab studying immune-mediated skin diseases – but soon she moved in a different direction.

A Career of Innovation

While doing her medical residency, Garibyan met Dr. R. Rox Anderson and became intrigued by a side effect of the “coolsculpting” or cryolipolisis device he had invented to freeze fat and non-surgically contour bodies. Fascinated by how the device caused a loss of sensation, Garibyan started thinking of potential applications. She realized it could treat skin pain and itch, something opioids are currently prescribed for, with fewer side effects. She discussed this with Anderson and found out that nobody was studying this unique way of using cooling to target nerves. In the process of trying to understand the mechanism of this side effect she invented a new way of cooling tissue using ice, not just topically, but injected directly into areas with pain. This led to her and Anderson founding a clinical stage life sciences company called Brixton Biosciences in 2019, with Sameer Sabir as chief executive officer, and developing the use of what became called “Neural Ice.”

The injectable cooling technology being displayed on a petri dish

Unfortunately, men were considered “somehow higher than women” in Armenia. Garibyan noticed this in the US too, as she climbed the career ladder. The majority in medical leadership are males, and there are inherent difficulties or obstacles to women rising in positions. Garibyan believes, she said, that “as women, we should use this as inspiration to pave the way for the next generation,” and that women are just as capable as men.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

She has more than proved this. Garibyan has attained many patents, did all of the pre-clinical work and published 14 papers in high impact journals to show the various applications of the injectable ice she invented. This invention can be used to treat pain, sleep apnea, cardiovascular disease, visceral fat removal, and subcutaneous fat removal. Testing has been done on many animals, and it has been proven that it is safe and effective in targeting nerves to treat pain and to selectively remove fat.

In the beginning, funding was hard to come by. The government does not like to fund risky projects, but interestingly the Department of Defense became her biggest supporter. The DoD funds projects that can help treat soldiers and Neural Ice holds the possibility of being a useful tool for the latter.

Right now, the Neural Ice device is in human pivotal trials to specifically treat knee pain. Garibyan said that it has the potential to “completely revolutionize the pain treatment industry.” One injection provides over three months of pain reduction and helps patients avoid the danger of opioids.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave it the designation of a “Breakthrough Device,” which is given to potentially more effective medical devices to expedite their development, assessment and review. The ice is easy to use, as it is injected through the same syringes that doctors already use for other purposes. If it receives FDA approval, the product must be launched through a salesforce, Garibyan noted, in order to have providers buy and use it.

Garibyan is also a founder of EyeCool Therapeutics, which uses a similar approach to target pain in the eye. This company has completed initial human trials with positive results and will soo launch pivotal trials. While doing all of this, Garibyan is still an active physician. Garibyan does one day of clinical dermatological work a week with four days of research and teaching. She is an associate professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School and a physician-scientist at Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.

She believes that it is important to be a physician-scientist because patients provide the inspiration and insight required to make discoveries. For example, Garibyan had many patients who suffered from itch, which originate from cutaneous nerves, which do not have devices to target them. This was an inspiration to continue searching and learning, allowing her to better help people.

She exclaimed that “this is so cool – you can actually discover something… and see it benefiting patients in your lifetime.” Garibyan’s dream, as for many physician-scientists, was to solve a problem and create something that helps patients in real life. To encourage this type of research and problem-based innovation for clinicians, she and Dr. Anderson founded in 2013 the Magic Wand Initiative.

Back to the Homeland

Garibyan never forgot about her homeland of Armenia. In 2013, she helped create the Face of Angel Project, which had the goal of treating patients with scars, port-wine stains, and vascular anomalies. According to the project’s website, it aims to “help people with life-altering skin diseases to have a better chance at life.”

Aside from several trips Garibyan and her colleagues from Harvard made to Armenia, bringing donated lasers, and the establishment of laser clinics in Yerevan, they virtually train Armenian physicians in laser dermatology. They are actively continuing this project and at some point would like to also improve education in Armenia medical schools, Garibyan said, by integrating laser training and the understanding of lasers into the medical school curriculum.

Dr. Garibyan in Armenia with the lasers donated to Arabkir hospital

More support and resources are necessary to achieve this. If anybody wishes to help, she would love to hear from you at LGARIBYAN@mgh.harvard.edu or you can donate directly at the website https://www.faceofangel.org/.

Garibyan is particularly invested in this project because she said that “education empowers people.” Throughout her life, education is the one thing that allowed her to succeed and she now uses her education to help others. She said she hopes that everybody else has the same opportunities she had and can “change the future in the way they want to.”

Garibyan’s message to any young reader is: “Do not let fear stop you from doing what you are passionate about.” Over and over again, Garibyan faced obstacles, yet these challenges, through the ups and downs of life, met by hard work are what lead to success. You may encounter haters, she concluded, but never be afraid to “be a trailblazer” and chart your own path.

SHARE
Previous Trump Claims He Ended War between ‘Aber-baijan’ and Albania
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.