Adrineh Mirzayan Amplifies the Armenian Voice through Film Production

Her father was a Ph.D. graduate in electrical engineering who studied in Germany and went on to become CEO of the German company Siemens. Her mother devoted herself to humanitarian work for Armenia and Armenian communities.

“It’s no coincidence that I became a producer,” Adrineh said. “I didn’t just wake up one day and decide to become a film producer. Being Armenian is a full-time job. You just do it — and do it well and be proud of being Armenian.”

In 1998, she traveled with her family across Armenia and Artsakh — a journey that would soon shape her role as a cultural influencer in the Armenian community. What she saw reminded her of the stories of survival of her own family and she recalled that she decided she wanted somehow to let the world know about the resilient Armenians.

Adrineh’s work as an executive in hospitality allowed her to develop strong leadership and communication skills in cross-cultural settings. She worked for the Armenian community in California for many years before she was asked to be part of the distribution committee for the film “Tevanik,” in 2014, which marked the beginning of her collaboration with Avetisyan.

From Hospitality to Film Production

When she viewed “Tevanik” in 2014 for the first time, she said, “I cried the entire time watching the movie. It reminded me so much of my grandmother, of my childhood, of the stories I had heard. I felt alive.” Adrineh recognized Jivan’s potential immediately, though “Tevanik” was the first film he had directed. “I wanted to invest my time in someone with vision who was doing something meaningful for our people.”

Her role as a producer was born out of what she called Armenian patriotism. She became involved in every stage of production, from contracts to the creative process. She said: “Sometimes we rewatch takes several times to choose the best one. I’m emotionally attached. This isn’t just one project; this has been an 11-year journey. I’m part of multiple films.”

When asked about the casting process for the actors for Jivan’s movies, she responded that the casting is never about seeking celebrities. She said: “We have so many stories that need to be told. It’s not about how famous the actor is — it’s about who can truly embody the character that Jivan envisioned.”

As far as the financing of the films is concerned, she noted “at the end credits, all the names are Armenian names.” A non-profit organization was created to accept donations. The Armenian government’s National Cinema Center reviews film proposals and if it accepts a film, often it provides the greatest financial support.

She added, “the way our strategy works is one film brings in the budget for the next film.” Currently Jivan’s team has grown to six people, working alongside four volunteers, many of whom are from the Birthright Armenia program.

When she started speaking about their upcoming film, “Revival,” Adrineh’s voice lifted with excitement: “It’s about emotional intelligence. There’s a powerful force behind it. Armenia is becoming a hub for AI, and we’re showcasing that talent in this film. I believe something big and beautiful will come from it.”

In addition to her deep dedication to Armenians, Adrineh attempts to connect with all types of people and communities across the world. “To understand people better — to connect with humanity — you must travel,” she said. She has traveled across the globe, including China and Vietnam, and even twice to Africa. She has one more destination remaining on her list of places to visit: Antarctica.

However, Adrineh remains focused on a key mission: “Armenia needs the diaspora, and the diaspora needs Armenia. We must build that bridge.” She is optimistic for the future and, in harmony with the message of Jivan’s forthcoming film, declares “Our Armenians are going to be revived.”