Adrineh Mirzayan Amplifies the Armenian Voice through Film Production

By Mariam Pashayan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
LOS ANGELES — “We each have to write our own narratives and tell our stories,” Adrineh Mirzayan says, her voice steady but filled with conviction. “We have so many incredible stories that need to be shared with the world.” Adrineh has had a 25-year hospitality career spanning positions with InterContinental, Omni Hotels, and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in Los Angeles, but she has chosen as her vocation to promote the Armenian story through film, and in particular supports the work of film director Jivan Avetisyan.
Adrineh was born in Tehran, the youngest of three siblings, but moved with her family when 8 to Germany. She lived there for three years before relocating to the United States, where she attended Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School in Encino. She graduated from California State University, Dominguez Hills, in 1993, and obtained a master’s degree in public administration from California State University Northridge in 1998, before beginning her career in the hospitality field.
Complex Family Background
Her family history played an important role in her decision to promote Armenian causes and cinema. Her paternal grandparents were survivors of the Armenian Genocide; her grandfather was born in Erzurum, her grandmother in Kars. To escape the massacres, her grandfather fled to Krasnodar, Russia, but the oppression of communism soon pushed the family to seek freedom in Iran. After moving to Tehran, to better integrate, he changed their last name from Gobalian to Mirzayan. Adrineh’s father was just 10 when they arrived in their new country.